Gardaí confirm body found in river is missing 14-year-old Elisha Gault

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED that a body found in the River Suir this evening is missing 14-year-old Elisha Gault.

The teenager had gone missing from Carrick-on-Suir in Tipperary on 17 March.

In a statement this evening, gardaí confirmed that a body was recovered by search teams at the River Suir.

“The body of Elisha was discovered this evening and has been taken to the mortuary in Waterford University Hospital,” the garda press office said in a statement.

Gardaí thanked all the volunteers and search and rescue agencies involved in the search.