Sunday 25 March, 2018
Gardaí confirm body found in river is missing 14-year-old Elisha Gault

The teenager had been missing for eight days.

By Christine Bohan Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 11:14 PM
9 minutes ago 2,957 Views 14 Comments
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED that a body found in the River Suir this evening is missing 14-year-old Elisha Gault.

The teenager had gone missing from Carrick-on-Suir in Tipperary on 17 March.

In a statement this evening, gardaí confirmed that a body was recovered by search teams at the River Suir.

“The body of Elisha was discovered this evening and has been taken to the mortuary in Waterford University Hospital,” the garda press office said in a statement.

Gardaí thanked all the volunteers and search and rescue agencies involved in the search.

