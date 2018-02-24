'A sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being': British actress Emma Chambers dies aged 53

BRITISH ACTRESS EMMA Chambers has died, aged 53.

Chambers’ agency confirmed she died from natural causes on Wednesday evening. In a statement, it said she would be “greatly missed”.

“Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many”.

She is best known for her role playing Alice Tinker in BBC’s The Vicar of Dibley and also had roles in Notting Hill and Martin Chuzzlewit.

We're saddened to hear that The Vicar of Dibley actress Emma Chambers has passed away at the age of 53. Our thoughts are with her friends and family. pic.twitter.com/vfMRMwds8H — Gold (@goldchannel) February 24, 2018 Source: Gold /Twitter

Broadcaster Emma Freud paid tribute to her late friend, describing her as a “great comedy performer and a truly fine actress”.

“And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being.”

She also shared a video from The Vicar of Dibley, tweeting: “How could you not love this girl. Emma Chambers…thank you for the brilliance.”