'I'm heartbroken': Irish author Emma Hannigan laid to rest following 11-year battle with cancer

THE FUNERAL OF Irish author Emma Hannigan has taken place in Dublin this afternoon.

Hannigan passed away last Saturday at Blackrock Clinic at the age of 45 following a long battle with cancer.

Her funeral took place at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Foxrock, Dublin earlier today. The service was followed by a burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankhill.

Hannigan’s is survived by husband Cian, children Sacha and Kim, loving parents Philip and Denise, and brother Timmy.

She revealed less than two weeks ago in a blog post that her 11-year battle with the disease had become terminal.

“My medical team have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this fight but all avenues have now been exhausted,” Hannigan wrote.

“To say that I’m heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover it,” she said.

Hannigan’s announcement two weeks ago had led to a number of her writer colleagues to join forces in a bid to push her latest novel, Letters to my Daughters, published on 9 February, to the top spot on the bestseller list.

Emma Hannigan was first diagnosed with the disease in 2007. She went on to battle cancer a harrowing 10 times.

Her family is asking for people to make a donation to Breast Cancer Ireland by texting CURE to 50300.