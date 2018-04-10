  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

An Antarctic expedition will try to find Ernest Shackleton's ship

The Kildare-born explorer’s ship sank under the ice in 1915.

By Sinead Baker Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 12:36 PM
32 minutes ago 1,443 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3949558
Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance became trapped in ice.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance became trapped in ice.
Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance became trapped in ice.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

AN INTERNATIONAL EFFORT to try and locate the lost ship of Irish Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton will take place next year.

Kildare-born Shackleton left with his crew, made up of men from Britain and Ireland, in 1914, in an attempt to make the first land crossing of the Antarctic continent.

Their ship, the Endurance, sank in November 1915, and no trace has been seen since. At least three previous attempts to find the ship have failed.

The vessel became stuck and was slowly crushed by ice in the Weddell Sea, with its crew forced to flee and make a perilous journey in lifeboats before setting up a camp on Elephant Island, on the very edge of the continent.

Shackleton decided to re-fit one of their surviving lifeboats so some of the crew, led by the Kildare explorer, could make a perilous journey through the Southern Ocean to raise the alarm and organise a rescue party.

The Age of Exploration - The Polar Regions - The Shackleton Expedition - 1916 Shackleton's crew cheer on Elephant Island. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

British scientists will lead the 45-day expedition. They expect to reach the Antarctic at the beginning of next year.

The team will be led by Professor Julian Dowdeswell, who serves as director of the Scott Polar Research Institute and as professor of physical geography at the University of Cambridge.

The team’s main objective will be to visit and study the Larsen C Ice Shelf, which last year created one of the biggest icebergs ever recorded in Antarctica.

The Endurance was lost so close to this location that the team have decided to try and find it. “It would be a shame not to,” Dowdeswell told the BBC.

Scientists from London’s Natural History Museum said in 2013 that they believe the ship may have been protected from wood-boring worms due to the sea’s currents.

original The crew of the Endurance pull lifeboats across the ice. Source: Royal Geographical Society

The scientists heading to the Antarctic next year aim to send autonomous underwater vehicles to do an ice survey and to map the seafloor to try and find signs of the ship.

Despite the loss of the ship, all 28 crew members survived the voyage. Shackleton’s  writings revealed the freezing conditions his rescue party endured as they set out to cross the ocean from the Antarctic.

In his book South, Shackleton wrote:

Cramped in our narrow quarters and continually wet by the spray, we suffered severely from cold throughout the journey. We fought the seas and the winds and at the same time had a daily struggle to keep ourselves alive.

Shackleton was already a seasoned polar explorer before the voyage, and he was knighted by King Edward VII on his return home. The Endurance expedition is considered the last major expedition of what is referred to as the Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Baker
sinead.baker@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'And the other fella fiddles with kids. They’re the kind of f*****g headbangers I’m dealing with'
98,021  0
2
Two tourists (60s) have died after a pony and trap incident at Kerry's Gap of Dunloe
67,260  71
3
Hero garda saves the life of newborn baby whose face 'had turned blue'
46,543  37
Fora
1
A Dutch company claims Dublin Airport's owner 'acted unlawfully' over a €50m tender
1,576  0
2
Poll: Are traditional business dress codes outdated?
518  0
3
Billion-euro Dublin company Keywords is buying up firms that make music for video games
286  0
The42
1
'We were on a replay and missed a goal': Why TG4 made the call to introduce new in-game feature
32,379  18
2
'I didn't actually speak to Brian Cody for the whole six months I was out there'
27,003  1
3
'We're a sleeping giant but finally we've woken up'
23,949  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Aoibhín Garrihy defended herself for climbing a mountain in Kerry while seven months pregnant
8,754  7
2
People loved Irish wrestler Finn Balor's big entrance with LGBT fans during WrestleMania last night
6,789  7
3
Just 15 of the best things you can get on Groupon right now
5,022  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Manchester bank robber armed with bomb and claiming to be ISIS member jailed for 19 years
Father sentenced to a month in jail after son missed at least 243 days of school in three years
DUBLIN
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Gardaí looking for dashcam footage after garda dragged by jeep
Men charged with robbery after gardaí spot them jumping into a car outside Dublin shop
PSNI
Man charged after pregnant woman is smashed over head with bottle during burglary
Man charged after pregnant woman is smashed over head with bottle during burglary
Parties unite to condemn 'thugs' who set a Sinn Féin councillor's car on fire in Derry
Pregnant woman has bottle smashed across her head by burglar in Co Down

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie