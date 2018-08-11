'This is the James Bond style entrance': The ESB plant that's hidden deep inside a Wicklow mountain

NESTLED INTO THE Wicklow Mountains is the ESB’s hydroelectric power station Turlough Hill.

Construction began 50 years ago and the facility, much of which is built deep within the mountain, started generating power in 1974.

We were given a tour of the site’s reservoirs and tunnels to find out how it all works (you can visit here to get an in-depth explanation).

Though Turlough Hill is no longer open to the public, you can still take tours of the Ardnacrusha Power Station in Co Clare.