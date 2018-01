Linda Martin, with her song Terminal Three, performing in Luxembourg in 1984.

IRELAND HAS CHOSEN its song, thus kicking off Eurovision 2018 fever around the country.

Perhaps?

Singer Ryan O’Shaughnessy – of The Voice of Ireland and Britain’s Got Talent fame - will perform the ballad Together in the Eurovision semi-final in Lisbon on Tuesday 8 May.

So today, we’re asking: Do you like the Eurovision?