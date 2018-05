IT’S 22 YEARS since Eimear Quinn brought The Voice to Norway and secured another Eurovision gong for Ireland.

The last few years have been lean, with Ireland failing to qualify for the final for the last 4 years. When we last got to the final in 2013, we came in last place.

So, ahead of Ryan O’Shaughnessy’s (hopefully) glorious return to Ireland’s mid-1990s Eurovision form, test your knowledge of our last 10 years at the Eurovision.