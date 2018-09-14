Holidaymakers left out-of-pocket as travel company closes

A TOURIST COMPANY based in Mullingar has left several holidaymakers and businesses out-of-pocket after ceasing trading.

Exploring Vacations acts as a booking intermediary for accommodation and car hire. It operated by taking payment upfront from people and then paying the provider.

However, in an announcement on its website today it states that it “regrets to say that RTS Travel Limited trading as Exploring Vacations has ceased to trade as of 13 September 2018″.

It goes on to state that the board of the company intends to convene a meeting of creditors on 1 October 2018, at which point a liquidator will be appointed.

It added:

We deeply regret the inconvenience that may be caused to our customers by the Company ceasing to trade.

Tourists contacted RTE’s Liveline programme today saying they arrived at their accommodation to find the booking has been cancelled, while some B&Bs said they are owed money by the company.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Transport, Tourism and Sport Robert Troy has called on Transport Minister Shane Ross to put in place a plan to help tourists who have been left stranded.

“Hundreds of tourists have been left out of pocket as a result of the collapse of this tour operator. Tourists arriving in Ireland have been left stranded as their accommodation has not been paid for and their transport arrangements haven’t been put in place.

“This is having a significant impact on tour providers, bus and car hire companies to name but a few who have all been left out of pocket. There needs to be an investigation to find out how this happened and where the money paid over to the company has gone,” he said.

Troy said the incident is causing “serious damage to our international reputation as a top tourist destination”.