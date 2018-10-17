At least 10 people killed after 'terrorist attack' at college in Crimea

AT LEAST 10 people are reported to have been killed in an explosion at a technical college in the city of Kerch on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, a Russian anti-terror committee representative said.

“According to provisional information, 10 people died, and 50 were injured,” spokesman Andrei Przhedomskikh told official news agency TASS, adding that the building was evacuated and cordoned off.

The Investigative Committee of Russia, which probes major incidents, said in a statement that it has “opened a criminal case into a terrorist attack over the explosion in a college in Kerch”.

- © AFP 2018