This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 25 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

An eye exam could predict Alzheimer's

The test could recognise the disease before symptoms are present.

By AFP Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,642 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4199320
Greg Van Stavern, MD, and Rajendra Apte, MD, PhD, examine Kathleen Eisterhold's eyes.
Image: Matt Miller/Eurekalert
Greg Van Stavern, MD, and Rajendra Apte, MD, PhD, examine Kathleen Eisterhold's eyes.
Greg Van Stavern, MD, and Rajendra Apte, MD, PhD, examine Kathleen Eisterhold's eyes.
Image: Matt Miller/Eurekalert

ADVANCES IN EYE exam technology could one day help doctors diagnose people with Alzheimer’s disease long before symptoms appear, according to researchers.

Using equipment similar to the kind already available at most eye doctors’ offices, researchers detected signs of Alzheimer’s in a small sample of 30 people, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Opthalmology.

Those enrolled in the study – all in their mid-70s with no outward symptoms of Alzheimer’s – underwent PET scans or sampling of spinal fluid.

About half came back with elevated levels of the Alzheimer’s proteins amyloid or tau, suggesting they would eventually develop dementia.

In this group, researchers also found thinning in the retina, something that experts had previously seen in autopsies of people who died from Alzheimer’s disease.

“In the patients with elevated levels of amyloid or tau, we detected significant thinning in the centre of the retina,” said co-principal investigator Rajendra Apte, professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at Washington University in St Louis.

All of us have a small area devoid of blood vessels in the center of our retinas that is responsible for our most precise vision. We found that this zone lacking blood vessels was significantly enlarged in people with preclinical Alzheimer’s disease.

The study did not, however, reveal if the participants with thinning retinas went on to develop Alzheimer’s or not.

For that reason, Doug Brown, chief policy and research Officer, Alzheimer’s Society, called the area of research “fascinating” but sounded a note of caution.

“Without confirming that any of the people with preclinical Alzheimer’s actually went on to develop the disease, we would need to see this carried out on a much larger group over a longer period of time to draw any firm conclusions,” said Brown, who was not involved in the study.

Sara Imarisio, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, agreed.

While the eye tests used in this research are relatively quick, inexpensive and non-invasive, as only 30 people took part in the study, we still need to see more research before we can tell how useful this method could be for highlighting early signs of Alzheimer’s.

Dementia on rise

Experts say brain damage from Alzheimer’s disease can begin up to two decades before signs of memory loss appear.

Close to 50 million people are living with dementia around the globe, and the toll is expected to mount in the coming decades as the population ages.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, and there is no cure. But earlier detection may make it possible for drug or lifestyle interventions that may stave off the disease.

Currently, doctors use PET scans and lumbar punctures to help diagnose Alzheimer’s – both expensive and invasive techniques.

The type of technology used in the JAMA study is called optical coherence tomography angiography (OCT-A).

It is commonly used to shine light into the eye so that a doctor can measure the thickness of the retina and optic nerve.

Researchers say the retina and central nervous system are interconnected, so changes in the brain can be reflected in the cells of the retina.

“This technique has great potential to become a screening tool that helps decide who should undergo more expensive and invasive testing for Alzheimer’s disease prior to the appearance of clinical symptoms,” said the study’s first author Bliss E O’Bryhim, a resident physician in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Washington University.

The study authors agree that more work is needed to confirm if the technique works in larger populations, but are hopeful that it could one day help screen people in their 40s and 50s.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		John Gilligan charged with money laundering offences after Belfast airport arrest
    57,198  0
    2
    		Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    49,126  33
    3
    		Nuns among 12 arrested in Scotland over abuse allegations
    41,304  0
    Fora
    1
    		The Irish family that brought Poundworld here won't be rescuing the UK chain after all
    596  0
    2
    		Tesco has been accused of 'corporate bullying' for disciplining 80 striking staff
    217  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    26,077  5
    2
    		Taylor and Tennyson come face to face with foes ahead of Boston world title triple-header
    20,841  3
    3
    		Munster held scoreless in home defeat to Champions Cup opponents Exeter
    19,174  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Khloé Kardashian went off on one after being accused of 'embedding materialism' in True... it's The Dredge
    6,752  0
    2
    		Laura from Love Island struggled with some baby Guinesses in a Dublin bar last night
    5,546  0
    3
    		Dawn O'Porter revealed Chris O'Dowd accidentally proposed to her in front of a slaughterhouse
    4,990  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Photos of people who spoke out about Church abuse projected onto Dublin buildings
    Photos of people who spoke out about Church abuse projected onto Dublin buildings
    Varadkar urges Pope to provide full disclosure on child abuse by priests
    'What has the Catholic Church ever done for the world? Quite a lot, actually'
    GARDAí
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaÃ­ seize over â¬670,000 worth of drugs
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    Man arrested in relation to fatal Dublin fire released without charge
    74% of people say gardaí in their area can be relied upon to be there when they need them
    DUBLIN
    'Welcome to Pope Francis ... but' - Ha'penny Bridge demonstration marks pope's arrival
    'Welcome to Pope Francis ... but' - Ha'penny Bridge demonstration marks pope's arrival
    Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
    'I felt everything and I just knew myself it was gone - it's just a pity it happened at this point'
    OPINION
    In the garden: Even in the calm of the vegetable patch, it can be hard to stay mindful and focused
    In the garden: Even in the calm of the vegetable patch, it can be hard to stay mindful and focused
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    Larry Donnelly: 'Why are we going to see the pope? We are part of a rich tapestry'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie