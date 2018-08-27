This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 27 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Several injured in German far-right rally after knife killing sparks further violence

Hundreds of riot police separated the noisy crowd from more than 1,000 anti-fascist counter-protesters.

By AFP Monday 27 Aug 2018, 10:36 PM
52 minutes ago 4,150 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4205159
Demonstrators of the right-wing scene ignite pyrotechnics and wave flags of Germany
Image: Jan Woitas via PA Images
Demonstrators of the right-wing scene ignite pyrotechnics and wave flags of Germany
Demonstrators of the right-wing scene ignite pyrotechnics and wave flags of Germany
Image: Jan Woitas via PA Images

SEVERAL PEOPLE HAVE been injured as thousands of far-right protesters rallied today in the eastern German city of Chemnitz where a knife killing, allegedly committed by a Syrian and an Iraqi, had sparked racist mob attacks that were deplored by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Hundreds of riot police separated the noisy crowd – whose mostly male members were chanting slogans against “criminal foreigners” and waving black-red-gold German national flags – from more than 1,000 anti-fascist counter-protesters.

Pyrotechnics and other objects hurled from both sides left several people injured and requiring hospital treatment, said police, who moved in water canons and urged the crowds to remain calm.

The right-wing protesters chanted “We are the People” and the Nazi-era term “Luegenpresse” (lying press) and displayed placards that read “Stop the refugee flood” and “Defend Europe”, the latter adorned with an image of an automatic rifle.

Some carried banners or insignia of the far-right AfD and neo-Nazi NPD parties and other extremist groups, while a handful delivered the illegal right-handed Hitler salute, said police.

Their opponents, separated by a police line, yelled “Nazis, get out” and held up banners that read “Rule of Law, not Vigilante Justice”.

Germany ChemnitzProtesters carry a wreath as they gather for a far-right protest in Chemnitz, GermanySource: Jens Meyer

The mood was highly charged a day after the knife attack early yesterday left a 35-year-old man German man dead and sparked street chaos in which marauding right-wing hooligans assaulted people they believed to be immigrants.

The anti-Islam PEGIDA movement’s regional chapter, urging people online to come to today’s rally, told them to “muster strength from anger and sadness! Only together can we ensure that his death was not pointless”.

‘Hate in the streets’ 

A strong police presence this evening would “prevent aggressors from taking over the streets” again, vowed Saxony state interior minister Roland Woeller after what he labelled “a new dimension in the escalation” of simmering local tensions.

The ugly and violent scenes yesterday of some 800 far-right hooligans and other mostly male and white protesters taking to the streets, chasing and attacking foreigners have sparked widespread revulsion.

Footage on social media, republished by mainstream media groups, showed angry protesters shouting “you’re not welcome here” at those they believed to be foreigners.

ChemnitzPolice officers stand in the city centre at the rally to prevent a clash of right and left groupsSource: Sebastian Willnow

Police said extremists yesterday attacked an 18-year-old Afghan and his German female companion (15) punched a Syrian man (18) and grabbed and threatened a 30-year-old Bulgarian man.

Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said that “riotous assemblies, the hunting down of people who appear to be from different backgrounds or the attempt to spread hate in the streets have no place in our country”.

Saxony state premier Michael Kretschmer called the scenes “disgusting”, while the Turkish community in Germany labelled the street violence “an attempted pogrom”.

A lawmaker of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party appeared, however, to endorse the vigilantism, writing on Twitter that “If the state can no longer protect the citizen, then people will go on the streets and protect themselves”.

‘No to racism and violence’ 

Saxony state in the ex-communist east has become a hotspot for racist hate crimes as resentment runs deep in the region against the arrival of more than a million asylum seekers in Germany since 2015.

In central Chemnitz, flowers and a candle marked the spot of the knife killing where a blood stain remained on the ground.

ChemnitzFlowers and candles stand or lie at the scene in the city centreSource: Sebastian Willnow

Police said today they had arrested a Syrian man (23) and an Iraqi man (22) on suspicion they had killed the German man (35) with multiple stab wounds in an altercation in the early hours of yesterday.

Two others, men aged 33 and 38, were hospitalised with severe injuries after the fight on the sidelines of a street festival, police said.

“The investigation, especially into the motive, the details of the crime and the murder weapon, is ongoing,” police said.

Woeller urged calm in the city and asked that its people not believe “online misinformation, rumours, speculation and outright lies”.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A country transformed': How the world's media covered the pope's Irish visit
    49,685  61
    2
    		'Exposure to infectious diseases deeply worrying': Soldiers forced to bed down close to needles in Phoenix Park
    47,234  84
    3
    		The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    40,571  76
    Fora
    1
    		'Nothing but bogs and rubberneckers': How the midlands' tourism brand was born
    852  0
    2
    		Overhauling a dole system that 'discourages' jobseekers could help plug Ireland's skills gaps
    479  0
    3
    		Dublin's getting over 5,000 new hotel rooms by 2020 – but it's not enough
    266  0
    The42
    1
    		Munster confirm new scrum-half signing as Murray sidelined with neck injury
    45,485  45
    2
    		Rochford resigns as Mayo boss over lack of support from board executive
    38,358  43
    3
    		As it happened: Man United v Tottenham, Premier League
    37,763  31
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ben Foden used dating app Bumble to announce that he's getting divorced from Una Healy
    15,782  2
    2
    		Pete Davidson's says he's got a permanent boner being with Ariana Grande
    6,086  10
    3
    		15 cheap but vital products that'll actually save your life during Electric Picnic
    4,672  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Garda suspended following arrest over suspected drug seizure
    Garda suspended following arrest over suspected drug seizure
    Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'
    Public warned about fake print-at-home Electric Picnic tickets
    DUBLIN
    âStand For Truthâ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    PHOENIX PARK
    The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie