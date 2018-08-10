This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 10 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land

John Kinsella didn’t show up to court today.

By Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh Friday 10 Aug 2018, 5:27 PM
7 minutes ago 928 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4174840
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/NORRIE3699
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/NORRIE3699

THE HIGH COURT has jailed a farmer over his refusal to obey orders not to trespass on or come within 100 metres of lands in Co Wexford.

Mr Justice Bernard Barton said he was satisfied that John Kinsella was “continuously flouting” orders previously granted by the court in respect of lands at Lodgewood in Ferns, and was in contempt of court.

The judge directed that gardaí arrest Kinsella, who was not present in court, and commit him to prison until he is prepared to purge his contempt by agreeing to comply with the orders.

Kinsella was brought before the High Court late last month by gardaí arising out of his failure to comply with an injunction obtained against him by vegetable grower John B Dockrell Ltd which owns the lands.

After spending some hours in garda custody Kinsella, who was not legally represented, was released and the case was adjourned so he could consider the legal documents and take advice.

It was adjourned, following a request by Kinsella, after he gave a sworn undertaking to comply with the orders until the matter returned before the court.

When the case returned before the court today Justice Barton was told by Benedict Ó Floinn Bl, for John B Dockrell, that Kinsella was not present nor represented in court.

Counsel said there had been further interference with the lands since the matter had last been before the court. Counsel said Kinsella’s vehicles were blocking the entrances to the land this morning.

Counsel said Kinsella was fully aware the matter was due before the court to deal with his contempt, and no attempt had been made by him to address matters.

Didn’t show up

Mr Justice Barton said there could be “no doubt whatsoever that Mr Kinsella knew the case was adjourned to Friday’s sitting of the court”, and had not turned up.

The judge accepted that Kinsella had not dealt with the allegations that he was in contempt, and had continued to be in breach of the orders.

The orders, which were granted last April, prevent Kinsella, of Ballywilliamroe, Marshalstown, Enniscorthy, from coming within 100 metres of lands, from interfering with the property, and from blocking and impeding any entrances to the lands.

The company sought the orders because it has been unable to access approximately 150 acres of land it had purchased in June 2017 in Ferns, Co Wexford, due to Kinsella’s actions.

The company, of Monroe, Screen, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, said Kinsella entered the lands without its permission and has illegally ploughed the lands.

It also claimed gates have been chained and large concrete blocks impede movements on the lands, and vehicles were used to block the entrance to the lands from the outside.

Large signs referring to “vulture Funds and land grabbers” and threatening that “trespassers will be shot” have been erected on farmland, the court also heard.

The company claims Kinsella’s actions have caused it a financial loss.

The court heard that Kinsella said in a letter to the company’s solicitor that he “did not recognise” the High Court’s or land registry’s functions, adding that both entities “appear to employ and utilise admitted corrupt judicial functions”.

Kinsella also stated in his letter that he “called a tribal counsel (sic) namely a Hy Cinnsealach of family and friends to a tribunal” the day the plaintiff “broke into my lands and uprooted acres of our communal crop”.

The letter added that the tribunal adjudicated that John B Dockrell “again trespassed on my land and caused damage to acres of our communal crop” which did “not sit well with me nor the communal tribes”.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Family who spent night at garda station secure temporary accommodation after 'traumatic few days'
48,105  124
2
Mary Lou on Tallaght Garda Station photo: 'Fianna Fáil should pull the plug. We should have an election'
41,953  213
3
Melania Trump's parents were sworn in as US citizens today
37,869  85
Fora
1
This is how much passengers spend in each of Dublin Airport's shops and restaurants
6,155  0
2
'I wasn't going to college - all my friends were working for themselves and I wanted that too'
362  0
3
Sports Direct just bought House of Fraser - but its Dublin store still hangs in the balance
321  0
The42
1
Brilliant Barr makes history as he wins European Championship bronze
45,315  59
2
Tour de France winner arrested over allegedly assaulting a prostitute
30,389  0
3
Best signing? First manager to get sacked? Our writers' Premier League predictions
25,680  31
DailyEdge
1
Skin Deep: These makeup tips will help you disguise how really, truly tired you are
6,454  1
2
People are sharing the three words they think are infinitely better than 'I love you'
5,827  8
3
Macaulay Culkin explained why he refused a major role in The Big Bang Theory
4,269  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
Woman whose father died from HIV-related illness in 1980s to receive compensation
HSE
Whistleblower alleges serious wrongdoing in St John of God's disability care centre
Whistleblower alleges serious wrongdoing in St John of God's disability care centre
Warning issued after five more people contract measles in Dublin
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
HIGH COURT
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Thalidomide group welcomes right to discover State documents in 'mother of all battles'
DUBLIN
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM
'Living with your parents in your late 20s isn't not going to kill you but it’s uncomfortable, it’s stifling'
Young woman shot in leg in Ballymun

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie