Sunday 19 August, 2018
Two dead and three seriously injured after single-car crash in Bundoran

They are all in their 20s.

By Sean Murray Sunday 19 Aug 2018, 9:02 AM
1 hour ago 17,512 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4189411
The incident happened at Eastend in Bundoran
Image: Google Maps
The incident happened at Eastend in Bundoran
The incident happened at Eastend in Bundoran
Image: Google Maps

A MAN AND woman in their 20s have died after the car they were travelling in crashed in Donegal in the early hours this morning.

Another woman is in critical condition and two men are seriously injured following the single-car crash at around 3.25am.

Gardaí said the car collided with a wall at Eastend in Bundoran.

The deceased have been removed to Sligo General Hospital, while the other three are receiving treatment for their injuries at the same hospital.

The road is currently closed to traffic, as garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone with information, and any witnesses are urged to call Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Read next:

