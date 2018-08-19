Two dead and three seriously injured after single-car crash in Bundoran

A MAN AND woman in their 20s have died after the car they were travelling in crashed in Donegal in the early hours this morning.

Another woman is in critical condition and two men are seriously injured following the single-car crash at around 3.25am.

Gardaí said the car collided with a wall at Eastend in Bundoran.

The deceased have been removed to Sligo General Hospital, while the other three are receiving treatment for their injuries at the same hospital.

The road is currently closed to traffic, as garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone with information, and any witnesses are urged to call Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.