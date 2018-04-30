Man (30s) dies after car collides with wall in Carlow

GARDAÍ IN CARLOW have said that a 33-year-old man has died following a single car crash yesterday.

At around 9am, the car the man was driving collided with a wall at Dunleckney, Bagenalstown.

He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, before being transferred to St James Hospital in Dublin, where he died late last night.

The road was examined by a garda forensic team but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.