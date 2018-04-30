  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) dies after car collides with wall in Carlow

The crash happened yesterday morning, and the man died of his injuries in hospital late last night.

By Sean Murray Monday 30 Apr 2018, 10:30 AM
28 minutes ago 1,078 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3986008
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN CARLOW have said that a 33-year-old man has died following a single car crash yesterday.

At around 9am, the car the man was driving collided with a wall at Dunleckney, Bagenalstown.

He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, before being transferred to St James Hospital in Dublin, where he died late last night.

The road was examined by a garda forensic team but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
How do you get a city ready to have an extra 85,000 people in it?
57,723  42
2
Body of 26-year-old Mayo man recovered in Canada
48,844  7
3
'No excuse for taking law into own hands': Two wanted men taken to hospital after assault
40,060  0
Fora
1
Up to one-third of firms haven't been paying their Dublin Town bills on time
287  0
2
What Airbnb can teach businesses about the power of strong storytelling
145  0
3
'There's always going to be sugar, that's the reality': How Irish firms are prepping for the sugar tax
105  0
The42
1
'Losing my Dad, who was such a big influence, was tough and mentally I wasn't the same person'
43,421  4
2
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
40,773  45
3
"I walked down the road. It was the loneliest walk. I said 'there's 20 years of my life'"
37,079  6
DailyEdge
1
20 of the weirdest reviews Irish people have left on Just Eat
9,680  3
2
Piers Morgan spoke to Harvey Weinstein and learned that he is expecting to be 'forgiven' by Hollywood
6,433  0
3
Just 27 gas photographs of Westlife from over the years
5,931  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HEALTH
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?
Simon Harris says he doesn't know how many women died after cervical screening issues
GARDAí
Man (60s) dies from injuries after collision between car and van
Man (60s) dies from injuries after collision between car and van
Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating man missing since Wednesday
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
DUBLIN
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
'It helped me exorcise my anger': The recession inspired this zombie film set in Dublin
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
CANCER
A timeline of the CervicalCheck controversy... and what will happen next
A timeline of the CervicalCheck controversy... and what will happen next
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
Simon Harris says the State will pay for women to have a repeat cervical screening

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie