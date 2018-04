The M9 at Kilcullen Source: Google Maps

A MAN HAS died after being struck by a car in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on the M9 motorway northbound near Kilcullen in Co Kildare, at about 3.30am.

The deceased man’s age is not yet known. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, meanwhile, was uninjured.

The road remains closed to facilitate a Garda forensic investigation.

Northbound traffic is currently being directed off the motorway at the Athy exit, junction three