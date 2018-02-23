Over 100 people have now died from flu this season

A TOTAL OF 102 people have died from flu between October 2017 and February 2018, according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

In its latest weekly influenza surveillance report, the HPSC said that cases of flu within communities and being reported to hospital has remained at a “sustained high level for seven consecutive weeks”.

At the beginning of February, the numbers who’d died from flu this season stood at 55.

#Influenza-like illness (ILI) rates in Ireland were 65.1 per 100,000 population during week ending 18/2/18. Influenza B & Influenza A (H3N2) are currently the main flu viruses circulating in Ireland, with more Influenza B reported. https://t.co/Kc3Q2qwRhN pic.twitter.com/6CuPjbnHcP — HPSC (@hpscireland) February 22, 2018 Source: HPSC /Twitter

Between 12 and 18 February alone, there were 413 hospital admissions due to influenza, with 134 of these being critical care admissions.

The majority (55%) of hospital admissions were due to the influenza B strain.

The HPSC also said that there were 13 acute respiratory infection/influenza general outbreaks during that week, bringing the total number of outbreaks this season to 166.

The areas where flu is most widespread is Leinster and Munster, while parts of Connacht are not so badly affected, with only localised reports in Donegal.

Source: HPSC

Although it’s not known why this year’s flu season is busier than last year, it has been noted by the Dr Cillian DeGascun, director at the National Virus Reference Laboratory, that there has been an increase across all respiratory illnesses this season.

He said that people might have family or friends who don’t have the flu, but who have other respiratory illnesses, and there is an increase in cases of that this season.

According to the HSE, flu rates were widespread in Europe, with increasing activity reported in Eastern European countries.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha