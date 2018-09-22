This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ferry worker who lost 'sense of pride' after 40 years in industry awarded €80k in discrimination case

Awarding any less than €80,000 “would not operate as an adequate deterrent”, an adjudicator ruled.

By Sean Murray Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 7:15 AM
39 minutes ago 3,490 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4240547
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A MAN WHO’D worked in the shipping industry for over 40 years has received compensation of €80,000, after the Workplace Relations Commission found in favour of the worker against his former employers. 

Matrix Shipping Ltd, which counts Irish Ferries as a client as it handles on-board ship management, was claimed to have discriminated against Dermot Walsh in dismissing him from his position.

The man worked as a senior chief purser – the usual designation for the officer who controls the money and supplies onboard a ship -  on the Irish Ferries’ ship Isle of Inishmore.

He had started working in shipping in 1971, and had been an employee for Irish Ferries until 2005, when his employment was transferred to one company and then to Matrix in January 2012. 

Firstly, the company sought a ruling that the Equality Tribunal in Ireland had no jurisdiction over the claim as it is based in Cyprus, and any dispute should be settled there. Although the company employs 783 people, all bar 11 of them work away from Cyprus and on ships in Ireland, the UK and France. 

However, in part due to the fact that Walsh’s employment saw him journey from Rosslare to Wales on a regular basis, the WRC adjudicator was satisfied that it could address the matter. 

Substantive case

A disagreement occurred between himself and a colleague led to a deterioration in his working relationship. 

Walsh submitted that he sought mediation from the captain, but said he later discovered that the managing director of the company had a friendship with the colleague he’d clashed with.

In November 2013, he was told by the managing director that he was being transferred to another vessel that was located in Messina, Italy, that had been recently acquired by company client Irish Ferries. 

The employee submitted that he hadn’t brought a new ship into service for over a decade, and he feared it was punishment for criticising his colleague. He said that, in response, the managing director told him he must accept the post or otherwise he’d be considered “off contract”, and that if he didn’t accept it “he could find something else to do”. 

In a follow-up email later that month, Walsh told the managing director that he had a medical condition – panhypopituitarism – which had arisen from the removal of a tumour less than a year previously. 

He submitted that he was reliant on daily medication, some of which involved self-injection, and believed he wasn’t fit to take on the training of a new vessel.

Furthermore, he said that because of the “threat of dismissal” he’d received, he’d developed a work-related acute anxiety.

In response, the managing director refused and said that he was not aware his worker was on a medication regime. As a result, Walsh submitted, the managing director found him to be in breach of the company drug and alcohol policy. 

At no stage was he saying that he couldn’t continue in his current role on the Isle of Inishmore, he just didn’t feel like he could take the task of training in a new vessel. 

Nonetheless, by the end of November, he received an email requesting he return all keys in his possession and was told he wouldn’t be returning to the ship. 

The WRC adjudicator noted: “The complainant gave evidence that, at this time he suffered from a significant anxiety.

He had panic attacks as his future, which had seemed so certain, had been suddenly taken from him.

He was ultimately told in January that there were no positions available, Walsh said, and from that point on he was dismissed from the role. 

Employer’s defence 

In its defence, Matrix said that the complainant “lacks credibility” and his evidence contained a number of “unsustainable and specious claims”. 

It denied having dismissed the man formally, saying that he was legitimately required to transfer to a new vessel and refused to do so. By doing so, he put himself “off-contract”, it was claimed. 

It also denied putting him “off contract” due to a medical condition – either panhypopituitarism of anxiety  – or due to any discrimination against Walsh. 

The company also submitted that it did not receive evidence to suggest the man was fit to return to work.

In her judgement, the WRC adjudicator notes she found that the evidence of Walsh was “compelling, consistent and candid”, and didn’t accept that his evidence was unreliable.

She says that, in judging the case, four questions have to be addressed.

  1. Was there a dismissal?
  2. If so, did the dismissal occur because of a disability possessed by the complainant?
  3. Was the complainant treated adversely at work due to his disability other than being dismissed?
  4. Was there a failure to provide reasonable accommodation?

To all four, the adjudicator answered yes. 

She found that the decision to dismiss the man was based partly on the fact that “he was suffering from a disability, of acute anxiety, and this therefore is a discriminatory dismissal”.

The adjudicator was similarly dismissive of what was judged to be be the failure of the company to provide its worker with “reasonable accommodation”.

She said: “The reasons given at the hearing were that they required an experienced chief purser to train in the new vessel.

However, they failed to accept the bona fides of his medical condition, failed to consider his request for reasonable accommodation and failed to discuss with him any alternative. What should have been met with some degree of empathy was not. 

The company had failed to consider alternatives, she added.

In considering the appropriate remedy, reinstatement was not considered because it would have involved putting Walsh “back into a working environment where the working relationship has been destroyed”. 

Furthermore, it was noted the employee made efforts to resolve the matter that were met with “inexplicable resistance”.

He’d been working in the industry over 40 years, and his work gave him a “sense of personal pride and self-worth but this was lost due to the events that occurred in mid-November 2013″. 

Awarding the sum of €80,000, the WRC adjudicator said that awarding any less “would not operate as an adequate deterrent to a large undertaking such as” Matrix Shipping. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A beautiful son' - tributes paid to man and woman who lost their lives in separate accidents during Storm Ali
    67,715  3
    2
    		Presidential hopeful Sarah Louise Mulligan escorted from Dublin council meeting
    57,075  79
    3
    		Three newborn babies among five people stabbed in early-morning attack at New York child care centre
    43,609  36
    Fora
    1
    		'The house was remortgaged and the Credit Union was on my back - quitting wasn't an option'
    2,792  0
    2
    		SuperValu's owner is buying upmarket grocer Donnybrook Fair
    940  0
    3
    		A Cork corporate travel firm has sold half its business to a US tour management giant
    131  0
    The42
    1
    		Conor McGregor signs 6-fight UFC deal, Dana White confirms
    70,658  148
    2
    		'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    28,523  26
    3
    		Liam Sheedy set for dramatic Tipperary return - reports
    24,122  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		You probably won't believe how much money Bertie Ahern spent on makeup back when he was Taoiseach
    6,021  5
    2
    		Ashton Kutcher hit a young man with his car and posed for a photo to apologise ...it's The Dredge
    5,017  0
    3
    		Millie Bobby Brown defended her friendship with Drake amid online criticism
    4,102  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    HSE called before High Court to explain discharge of woman now living in 'appalling circumstances'
    Rap mogul Suge Knight to serve 28 years over killing that followed 'Straight Outta Compton' row
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    DUBLIN
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    Transport Minister Shane Ross criticised for stating that BusConnects 'isn't under his remit'
    Gardaí investigating early-morning collision between taxi and cyclist in Dublin
    CORK
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie