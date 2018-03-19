  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Some fidget spinners can cause serious injuries to children - EU report

The European Commission says its product alert system has detected some light-up spinners whose batteries can cause “burns to the oesophagus and intestines”.

By AFP Monday 19 Mar 2018, 12:30 PM
45 minutes ago 1,874 Views 9 Comments
shutterstock_635302676 Source: Shutterstock/3Baboons

FIDGET SPINNERS HAVE become a worldwide playground craze, but some of the cult toys can also cause serious injuries to children, according to a new EU report on dangerous products released this week.

Brussels said its product alert system had detected some light-up spinners with button batteries that can come loose and be swallowed, causing “burns to the oesophagus and intestines”.

Other types of the popular finger spinners have central bearings that can come loose to create a choking hazard for small children, according to the European Commission.

“A number of concerns have been raised due to accidents involving small children, who have either swallowed broken parts of the toy or ingested button batteries. In these cases, hospital intervention is necessary and urgent,” the report said.

Consequently, dangerous fidget spinners have been tracked down, stopped at borders or ports, or destroyed.

2 Source: European Commission

The EU said it had issued 2,201 dangerous product alerts in 2017.

Toys were the biggest category with 29%, followed by motor vehicles with 20% and clothes with 12%.

China was by far the most frequent country of origin for dangerous products scoring 53%, although that figure remained stable from the previous year.

European products accounted for 26%.

© – AFP, 2018

