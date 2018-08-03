This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Friday 3 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Filled with hate and toxic ideology': Teen jailed for planning terror attack in London

Safaa Boular had set about plotting an attack in the UK after she was prevented from travelling to Syria to marry a Daesh fighter.

By Adam Daly Friday 3 Aug 2018, 5:54 PM
1 hour ago 5,678 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4163883
Safaa Boular
Safaa Boular
Safaa Boular

AN 18-YEAR-OLD WOMAN  has been jailed for a minimum of 13 years for planning multiple terrorist attacks in London with her sister and mother.

Safaa Boular and her family’s plans were thwarted after an investigation by counter-terrorism police and security services in the UK.

Boular had set about plotting an attack in the UK after she was prevented from travelling to Syria to marry a Daesh fighter.

After her arrest, police believe that Safaa’s mother and sister, who were sentenced in June, tried to pick up where she left off.

“All three women were filled with hate and toxic ideology and were determined to carry out a terrorist attack.

“Had they been successful, it could well have resulted in people being killed or seriously injured,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon said in a statement.

Suicide belt

The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command launched an investigation in August 2016 when police officers spoke to Safaa on her return to the UK from a trip to Morocco.

At this point, Safaa, who was 16 at the time, had made indications that she was planning to travel to Syria to join Daesh.

Two days later Safaa’s mother Mina (44) reported Safaa and her sister Rizlaine (22) missing but police later found them in a hostel in North-West London and subsequently arrested them.

Police seized mobile phones and digital devices from the sisters and found several conversations between Safaa and a UK national who was fighting for Daesh in Syria.

Conversations showed that Safaa was planning to marry the Daesh fighter and included discussions between them about her wearing a suicide belt.

Police enquiries also revealed Safaa was sharing and supporting Daesh propaganda material online.

Safaa Boular court case Photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of a conversation between Safaa Boular and fiance, which was shown to the court during the trial of Boular. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

UK attack 

Safaa was charged on 12 April 2017 with preparation of terrorist acts but remained in contact with the person she planned to marry in Syria while on bail.

It was during this time that Safaa shifted her attention from travelling out to Syria to committing an attack in the UK.

Unknown to Safaa, the people she was discussing her attack with online were not fellow extremists, but online role players from the security services.

She believed she was communicating over encrypted and secure apps and discussed her plans and desire to get hold of firearms and grenades.

She also discussed with them potential targets in central London and the possibility of using a vehicle and knife to carry out an attack as an alternative to firearms.

It was during this time that both Mina and Rizlaine hatched their own plans to carry out an attack but police carried out surveillance on the pair and subsequently uncovered their plans.

unnamed (1) Rizlaine Boular Source: Metropolitan Police

On 25 April 2017, police tracked Mina and Rizlaine driving in and around the Westminster area. They passed a number of major landmarks as they carried out what officers believed to be reconnaissance on potential locations for their attack.

The following day, both Mina and Rizlaine went to a supermarket, where they purchased a pack of three kitchen knives. Officers recovered the receipt for the knives after Mina threw it away and also retrieved the pack of knives and an old rucksack that had been discarded in a bin on her journey home that evening.

The largest of the knives had been retained by Rizlaine and officers believed that this was the weapon she was planning to use to use to carry out her attack.

On 27 April 2017, still under surveillance, Rizlaine was heard discussing her attack plans at her home in north-west London, describing how she would carry out the knife attack.

Shortly after 7pm that day, armed officers entered the address to arrest Rizlaine, during the operation, Rizlaine was shot by police.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and discharged three days later. At the same time, Mina who was visiting Safaa in custody was also arrested.

Terror22-17MinaDICH Mina Dich Source: Metropolitan Police

Following their arrest, detectives recovered various electronic devices from both Rizlaine’s and Mina’s address, on which they found various Islamist extremist content including Daesh propaganda and Al Qaeda-related material.

Both Rizlaine and Mina were subsequently charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

Rizlaine was sentenced on 15 June to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years while Mina was sentenced to an extended sentence of 11 years and nine months.

A family friend, Khawla Barghouthi (21) was also convicted for her role in the terror cell.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayden said that “thanks to the work of the security services and counter-terrorism police, their plans never came to fruition”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Staff at Oberstown in row with management because they refused to bring detainee for ice cream
49,105  0
2
UK rapper Incognito stabbed to death in London
46,109  59
3
Teacher accused of sexual impropriety against student goes to High Court to stop garda vetting notification
44,492  0
Fora
1
After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation
1,530  0
2
A Kepak exec won a €7,500 payout after a dispute about checking emails out of hours
480  0
3
Glasnevin plans for a chapel over the graves of the 'poor of Dublin' have been rejected
176  0
The42
1
Incredible Ireland into Hockey World Cup semi-finals after shootout drama against India
55,964  91
2
'The lads know how good he is, and can be, so there's a bit of a buzz around the place'
33,171  35
3
Who'll be in the frame to become the next Tipperary senior hurling boss?
18,234  26
DailyEdge
1
Sarah Jessica Parker is currently on an extremely typical Irish family holiday in Donegal
10,203  3
2
Iain Sterling revealed that the Love Island finale after-party was pretty underwhelming
6,651  0
3
Skin Deep: Do you actually need to be using primer or does it belong in the bin?
5,348  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
GARDAí
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
Man dies in house fire in Cavan
RYANAIR
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?
Irish Ryanair pilots to hold further one-day strike on Friday 10 August

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie