Man dies after crashing motorbike in north Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has died after he crashed his motorbike into a pole in north Dublin.

The man was driving the bike in Dunsink Park in Finglas when the incident occured. He was brought to Connolly Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the road was closed.

A spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Finglas Garda Station on 01 – 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”