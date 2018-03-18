Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs

Bret McKenzie Source: Flight of the Conchords/Twitter

FLIGHT OF THE Conchords have postponed a number of shows in Ireland and the UK, including their upcoming Dublin performances.

The musical comedy duo had been due to perform at the 3Arena on 25 March and 2 April.

However, today they “regrettably” announced they would be postponing their Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords tour after member Bret McKenzie fell down the stairs.

“Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury – falling down some stairs. The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks.

“I’m sorry not to be able to do these upcoming shows but I’m looking forward to coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands,” McKenzie said.

UK and Ireland, the tour has been great so far but we are really sorry we have to pause it for now...



Wishing Bret the best and hope he gets bretter soon. https://t.co/eb0pAZv8Rn — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) March 18, 2018 Source: Jemaine Clement /Twitter

Ticket holders will be contacted about the rescheduled dates. More information on this will follow in due course.