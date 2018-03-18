  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs

Bret McKenzie has two broken bones in his hand.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 8,651 Views 20 Comments
DYkkpKLV4AAqFKs Bret McKenzie Source: Flight of the Conchords/Twitter

FLIGHT OF THE Conchords have postponed a number of shows in Ireland and the UK, including their upcoming Dublin performances.

The musical comedy duo had been due to perform at the 3Arena on 25 March and 2 April.

However, today they “regrettably” announced they would be postponing their Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords tour after member Bret McKenzie fell down the stairs.

“Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury – falling down some stairs. The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks.

“I’m sorry not to be able to do these upcoming shows but I’m looking forward to coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands,” McKenzie said.

Ticket holders will be contacted about the rescheduled dates. More information on this will follow in due course.

