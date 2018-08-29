This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 29 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Florida's crazy race for governor has racism claims and a candidate reading Trump books to his kids

Andrew Gillum is aiming to become Florida’s first African-American governor.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Aug 2018, 10:42 PM
44 minutes ago 2,312 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4209190

Florida Primary Democrat Andrew Gillum is running for the governorship of Florida. Source: Steve Cannon/PA Images

ACCUSATIONS OF RACISM flared up immediately in the Florida governor’s race today – pitting a liberal African-American Democrat backed by Senator Bernie Sanders against a Donald Trump-idolising Republican.

Andrew Gillum, 39, will represent the Democrats in Florida’s mid-term election after his upset primary win yesterday.

Gillum’s opponent in November will be Representative Ron DeSantis, an enthusiastic Trump backer who surged in the polls in Florida, America’s third-largest state, after earning the endorsement of the president.

DeSantis, also 39, landed in hot water within hours of his primary victory, however, with comments to Fox News which were interpreted by some as being racially charged.

Speaking of his opponent, who is seeking to become Florida’s first black governor, DeSantis said “the last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state.”

“That part wasn’t lost on me,” Gillum responded on Fox News when asked about the “monkey this up” comment.

“It’s very clear that Mr DeSantis is taking a page directly from the campaign manual of Donald Trump,” he said.

In the handbook of Donald Trump, they no longer do whistle calls. They are now using full bull horns.

DeSantis spokesman Stephen Lawson rejected any racial overtones:

Ron DeSantis was obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Andrew Gillum espouses. To characterise it as anything else is absurd.

Trump welcomed DeSantis’s victory in Florida and criticised Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, the Florida capital.

“Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream… a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city,” Trump tweeted. “This is not what Florida wants or needs!”

DeSantis’s campaign featured an ad in which he encourages his toddler to use blocks to “build the wall” — a reference to Trump’s border wall with Mexico — and dresses his baby in a “Make America Great Again” outfit.

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

Gillum, who has called for Trump’s impeachment, is the first African-American to win Florida’s Democratic nomination for governor and his surprise win came against better-funded, more mainstream opponents.

“We were counted out every step of the way,” Gillum said. “My four opponents collectively spent over 90 million dollars. I think our total spending may have been six.”

If elected, Gillum promised to work for universal health care and “common sense” gun laws in a state where there has been a spate of mass shootings.

Sanders, who represents the left-wing of the party and came up short in his 2016 challenge to Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination, welcomed his victory.

“Floridians joined Andrew in standing up and demanding real change and showed our nation what is possible when we stand together,” the Vermont senator tweeted.

Also in Florida, current governor Rick Scott won the Republican Senate nomination and is set to take on Democratic Senator Bill Nelson in November.

Nelson, 75, has represented Florida in the Senate since 2001 but the latest polls show Scott with a slight lead in what is expected to be one of the most expensive congressional races.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be up for grabs in November along with 35 seats in the 100-member Senate.

The midterm elections in Arizona and Florida are being closely watched as harbingers of how the key states may vote in the 2020 presidential election.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin woman 'stranded' in Spain after suffering stroke and being discharged from hospital
    60,397  126
    2
    		Thousands of sandwiches thrown in skip after Papal Mass because charities refused them says OPW
    59,501  74
    3
    		Lithuanian gang member 'unaccounted for' after CAB raids Dublin homes and seizes electronic devices
    56,367  50
    Fora
    1
    		A bartender won compensation after being asked to form a 'human barrier' at a concert
    369  0
    2
    		The five-star Druids Glen hotel and golf resort is on sale for €45m
    237  0
    3
    		Jameson sales are booming - but its boss has hosed down talk of a new distillery
    194  0
    The42
    1
    		'That's where you're getting so much punishment - three massive free shots'
    29,161  16
    2
    		Turning down squad invite from Mickey Harte, a broken leg on 21st birthday and a Tyrone breakthrough at 24
    18,850  7
    3
    		'I hope there wasn't any incident or remarks made to Rice that affected his view of the Irish setup'
    15,207  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys have released a dupe of the Keep Cup, so everyone can finally have one
    9,825  1
    2
    		Serena Williams explained that she won't celebrate her daughter's birthday for religious reasons
    6,867  3
    3
    		Meghan Markle's former on-screen dad warned her about her 'fishbowl' life ahead
    6,362  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HIGH COURT
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 2pm tomorrow
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 2pm tomorrow
    High Court remands man (23) in custody wanted by US authorities on fatal road crash charges
    Mother leaves prison after purging contempt in €1m property repossession case
    GARDAí
    Two gardaÃ­ injured in Limerick after horse tramples car
    Two gardaí injured in Limerick after horse tramples car
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes
    DUBLIN
    Two men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize firearm in west Dublin
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin
    Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of 17-year-old missing from Dublin
    Plans for dramatic cut to bus services in Dublin village has locals on the streets

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie