Union says agreement reached between Ryanair and pilots

AN AGREEMENT HAS finally been reached between pilots and Ryanair over the ongoing industrial dispute, the union Fórsa has said.

It comes following a 22-hour negotiating session which began yesterday morning, and carried on into this morning, according to a statement from the union.

“The proposed agreement will now go to ballot, with a recommendation for acceptance from Fórsa and its Ryanair pilot representatives,” it said.

Pilots had gone on strike for five days since the beginning of July over the dispute. The union had said that further strikes were likely if no deal was agreed.

The pilots had been seeking improved terms on issues including leave, promotion and base transfers.

The assistance of independent facilitator Kieran Mulvey, who formerly headed the Workplace Relations Commission, had been enlisted to help reach an agreement.

At the request of the facilitator, Fórsa said it would not make any further comment while the ballot of members takes place.