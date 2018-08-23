This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Union says agreement reached between Ryanair and pilots

It came after a 22-hour negotiating session that concluded this morning, Fórsa said.

By Sean Murray Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 8:03 AM
1 hour ago 4,703 Views 4 Comments
Image: Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie

AN AGREEMENT HAS finally been reached between pilots and Ryanair over the ongoing industrial dispute, the union Fórsa has said.

It comes following a 22-hour negotiating session which began yesterday morning, and carried on into this morning, according to a statement from the union.

“The proposed agreement will now go to ballot, with a recommendation for acceptance from Fórsa and its Ryanair pilot representatives,” it said.

Pilots had gone on strike for five days since the beginning of July over the dispute. The union had said that further strikes were likely if no deal was agreed.

The pilots had been seeking improved terms on issues including leave, promotion and base transfers.

The assistance of independent facilitator Kieran Mulvey, who formerly headed the Workplace Relations Commission, had been enlisted to help reach an agreement.

At the request of the facilitator, Fórsa said it would not make any further comment while the ballot of members takes place.

