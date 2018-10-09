This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 9 October, 2018
45 people diagnosed after mumps outbreak in the west

People aged 15 to 29 years old have been affected by the outbreak, the HSE has said.

By Conal Thomas Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 2:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,570 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

THERE HAS BEEN an outbreak of mumps in the western region following an increase in diagnoses, the Health Service Executive has said.

A total of 45 people have been diagnosed with the viral disease in the past seven weeks in the HSE’s western region. 

People aged 15 to 29 years old have been affected by the outbreak. 

Mumps is spread between people by coughing and sneezing and can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva. 

Symptoms include fever, headache and painful swollen salivary glands.

Mumps can lead to complications like meningitis and inflammation of the testicles which can affect fertility in later life. 

Less common complications can include inflammation of the pancreas, deafness, arthritis and inflammation of the heart.

Immunisation through the MMR vaccine is the best protection against mumps, the HSE has said. Those who have not had two doses of the vaccine are being urged to seek additional vaccines. 

An extra dose of the vaccine will do no harm, the HSE said today, and it can take up to 28 days to take effect.

The HSE recommends fluids, rest and over-the-counter painkillers in combating mumps. 

People with the disease are being advised by the HSE to stay away from school, college or work for five days.

About the author:

About the author
Conal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

