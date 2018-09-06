Gunman shoots three dead in Cincinnati bank

Emergency personnel and police work the scene of shooting near Fountain Square.

A GUNMAN OPENED fire at a bank building in the US city of Cincinnati today, fatally wounding three people before police shot and killed him.

The incident occurred after 9am local time (1pm GMT) at the lobby and loading dock of the 30-storey Fifth Third Bank building in the city’s downtown business district.

“An individual entered the loading dock area, began firing shots,” Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said.

Nearby police engaged the gunman in a shootout and killed him, the chief said.

Three people died of their wounds and two others remain hospitalised.

The shooter’s identity or motive were not released.