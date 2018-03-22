Irish flights cancelled as French air traffic controllers strike over pay

Public sector employees across France are carrying out a one-day strike against low pay and President Emmanuel Macron's reform drive.

A NUMBER OF Irish flights have been cancelled this morning due to a strike by air traffic controllers in France.

More than 140 protests are planned across France with the biggest culminating at the Bastille monument in central Paris where unions expect 25,000 demonstrators.

France’s civil aviation authority said a third of flights into and out of the main Paris airports of Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Beauvais would be cancelled because of a strike by air traffic controllers.

Air France said shorter flights would be the most affected, with one in four cancelled at Charles de Gaulle and one in three flights at Orly, while all long-haul flights were currently expected to operate.

Dublin Airport said a small number of Irish flights have been cancelled due to the strike and encourage passengers to check their flight information with their airline before coming to the airport.

In a statement on its website, Ryanair said it had been forced to cancel some flights due to the general strike in France.

Some transatlantic flights have also been cancelled due to severe weather on the east coast of the US.

The cancellations come ahead of a separate strike by Air France pilots and cabin crew Friday seeking a six-percent raise.

Four Eurostar trains between London and Paris have also been cancelled today.

- With reporting from AFP.