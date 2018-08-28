This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 28 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blow for Macron as French environment minister quits live on radio

Nicolas Hulot’s resignation took both his interviewers and government colleagues by surprise

By AFP Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 4:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,369 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4206176
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, with former Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot.
Image: Armando Franca
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, with former Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, with former Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot.
Image: Armando Franca

EMMANUEL MACRON SUFFERED a major blow to his authority and green credentials today as his popular environment minister resigned live on radio – without informing the French president beforehand.

Nicolas Hulot, a TV celebrity and one of the most respected members of the cabinet among the public, announced the news on France Inter radio, taking both his interviewers and government colleagues by surprise.

“I am taking the decision to leave the government,” Hulot said, explaining he felt “all alone” on environmental issues in a government committed to the same economic model “that is the cause of all the problems”.

I hope my departure will trigger deep soul-searching by our society on the realities of our world.

A government spokesman ripped into Hulot for not taking “the most basic of courtesies” to inform Macron or the prime minister before quitting – an unprecedented move for a French minister, analysts said.

But Macron responded that Hulot was “a free man” and that he respected his decision.

“I hope I will be able to count on his commitment in another form,” Macron said on a trip to Copenhagen.

Hulot, 63, was lured into government last year by Macron but has repeatedly clashed with his cabinet colleagues over policy.

“We’re taking little steps, and France is doing a lot more than other countries, but are little steps enough? … the answer is no,” he added, after months of speculation over his role in government.

Macron’s woes pile up

His departure adds to mounting problems for Macron, who swept to power in May last year promising to end decades of high unemployment and reform the European Union.

Due to slowing economic growth, his government is having difficulties drawing up the 2019 budget which saw Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announce at the weekend that he was dropping targets for reducing the deficit.

At the diplomatic level, Macron is struggling to convince his European partners of the need for a more integrated EU as nationalist governments make gains across the continent.

The president also suffered a major political scandal this summer when a senior security aide was filmed manhandling protesters, and his poll ratings have slumped to their lowest-ever levels.

Hulot’s exit also risks undercutting Macron’s credentials as a leading campaigner internationally against climate change which has seen him adopt the catchphrase “Make our planet great again”.

Macron’s record under fire

His resignation “will signal to the public that the government isn’t doing much” when it comes to the environment, said Daniel Boy, an environmental specialist at political research centre Cevipof.

While Macron claims he is “neither of the left or right”, the shock announcement will further erode support from the centre-left after criticism that his economic policies favours the rich, Boy predicted.

While saying he had “profound admiration” for Macron, Hulot made a series of damaging remarks, denouncing the influence of “lobbies” and “targets that we know in advance we won’t meet”.

The TV star was left disappointed when the government backtracked on a target to cut back on nuclear power, while EU negotiations on pesticides were another source of frustration.

Yesterday, the cost of a hunting licence was cut in half – a final bitter pill for the vegetarian and animal rights campaigner, who faced accusations from fellow activists that he did not hold enough sway over government decisions.

Formerly the presenter of the hit Ushuaia environmental TV programme, Hulot had repeatedly turned down offers to enter government by previous French presidents.

He was widely reported to be close to quitting in February after media reports that he had been accused in the 1990s of rape, which he denied.

Macron’s record on the environment is mixed.

Despite Hulot’s frustrations, the president has made the battle against global warming one of his foreign policy priorities, hoping to compensate for US President Donald Trump’s climate scepticism.

Macron also led efforts at the EU level to reduce the use of the controversial weedkiller chemical glyphosate and has scrapped a proposed airport in western France, partly on environmental grounds.

“Do you do an environmental revolution in one year? The response is no,” government spokesman Griveaux said. “I prefer little steps to not moving.”

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Murder suspect named after mother and daughter 'stabbed to death in street' in England
    49,935  44
    2
    		Garda suspended following arrest over suspected drug seizure
    48,730  27
    3
    		Investigation launched after claims the Rose of Tralee was racially abused in a takeaway
    45,428  79
    Fora
    1
    		The Square Tallaght was back in the black the year it was put up for sale
    292  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think 'Ireland's Hidden Heartlands' is a good name?
    274  0
    3
    		Love Island's 'hairless' cast helped retailers sell more men's grooming products
    108  0
    The42
    1
    		Munster confirm new scrum-half signing as Murray sidelined with neck injury
    55,826  49
    2
    		James McClean joins in criticism of Declan Rice
    49,355  74
    3
    		Rochford resigns as Mayo boss over lack of support from board executive
    45,526  49
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Busy Philips just shouted out James Vincent McMorrow's Today FM performance, as you do
    5,438  3
    2
    		Irish people on Twitter have been sharing some really lovely things teachers did for them back in school
    4,617  0
    3
    		Young Harry, Bill and Sam all went on holidays together after Mamma Mia 2
    4,416  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HIGH COURT
    Mother leaves prison after purging contempt in â¬1m property repossession case
    Mother leaves prison after purging contempt in €1m property repossession case
    School launches High Court challenge over decision requiring it to enrol boy with autism
    Teacher who allegedly called student a 'little b***h' wins appeal to challenge dealing of complaint
    GARDAí
    Investigation launched after claims the Rose of Tralee was racially abused in a takeaway
    Investigation launched after claims the Rose of Tralee was racially abused in a takeaway
    Garda suspended following arrest over suspected drug seizure
    Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'
    DUBLIN
    Plans for dramatic cut to bus services in Dublin village has locals on the streets
    Plans for dramatic cut to bus services in Dublin village has locals on the streets
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie