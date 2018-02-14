  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 14 February, 2018
'Victory for the victims' - French court rules man who had sex with 11-year-old girl must face rape charge

The ruling is a landmark one in France, where no age of consent currently exists.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 7:35 AM
2 hours ago 10,996 Views No Comments
France Sexual Consent The hall of justice in Pontoise Source: AP/PA Images

A COURT IN France has ruled that a 29-year-old man on trial for having sex with an 11-year-old girl must face rape charges, while declaring itself incompetent to rule in the highly controversial case.

The court adjourned indefinitely after the man went on trial for sexual assault rather than rape, in a case that triggered an outcry after prosecutors judged that the sex was “consensual”, despite the girl’s young age.

France does not treat sex between an adult and a minor as rape unless there is proof that force was used, and the government has vowed to introduce an age of consent.

The local court in the Paris suburb of Pontoise said after a day of closed-door hearings that the man should be put on trial for rape, pushing the decision to a higher court.

The girl’s family were outraged by the initial decision not to try him for rape, and their lawyer Carine Diebolt has hailed the ruling as “a victory for the victims”.

“There is no question of consent when we’re talking about a child of 11 years,” she had told reporters before the trial opened.

She has asked for the case to be adjourned and a rape charge to be applied, insisting that the child was shocked, intimidated and threatened by the defendant.

France Sexual Consent Defence lawyers Marc Goudarzian and Sandrine Parise-Heideiger, pictured outside court Source: AP/PA Images

The father of two children, then aged 28, approached the girl in a public area of a housing estate in Montmagny northwest of Paris.

She performed oral sex in an elevator on the way to his apartment where they had penetrative sex.

The defendant’s lawyer, Marc Goudarzian, cast doubt on the girl’s testimony and insisted his client thought the girl was 17 because she had passed puberty. “She wasn’t born yesterday,” Goudarzian added.

In November last year, a man was acquitted of rape after having sex with an 11-year-old after a jury found no evidence that she had been forced into the relationship.

And in another widely publicised case in November this year, a teacher was given a suspended jail sentence rather than a prison term, for having sex with a 14-year-old pupil.

President Emmanuel Macron, who is married to his former schoolteacher, has proposed a new law that would make 15 the age of consent.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

© – AFP, 2018

