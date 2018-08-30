The CEO of Tusla, Fred McBride, is resigning

TUSLA’S CEO FRED McBride has resigned from the position, effective from the end of next month.

The child and family agency has been hit with a number of scandals, including a Hiqa report that said some children are being left at “potential risk” because of failures at operational level in Tusla to accurately record decisions and actions.

Other issues that have affected the organisation are related to legacy issues from before the organisation was set up, such as the illegal adoptions scandal; and the agency’s involvement in issues related to the Disclosures Tribunal.

The Board of Tusla was informed of the decision today. Deputy Chair of the Board Rory O’Ferrall said they had accepted with regret McBride’s decision and thanked him sincerely for his contribution to the organisation over the past five years.

He added that while operating against “a very challenging backdrop”, McBride and his team had also presided over “a period of considerable reform” in which several important milestones has been reached in the advancement of child protection, welfare and support services for families.

In a statement, McBride acknowledged the work done by the 4,000 staff within Tusla.

“I want to acknowledge the hard working staff of Tusla and their unstinting commitment in the delivery of child and family support services nationally.

“I also want to thank the members of the Tusla Board for their ongoing support of the entire management team throughout some very challenging periods of my tenure, and to acknowledge in particular the Chair of the Board, Norah Gibbons, at this time.”

McBride first joined Tusla as its Chief Operations Officer in October 2013 and was appointed to the role of CEO in February 2016 following the retirement of Gordon Jeyes.

Prior to joining Tusla in October 2013, McBride was the Director of Social Work for Aberdeen City Council where he had responsibility for Older Persons Services, Mental Health and Disability and Children and Family Services.

A formal recruitment process to appoint a new CEO will commence in due course, Tusla said.