This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 30 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The CEO of Tusla, Fred McBride, is resigning

The organisation has been plagued with a number of scandals in recent years.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 5:07 PM
46 minutes ago 3,872 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4210647
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

TUSLA’S CEO FRED McBride has resigned from the position, effective from the end of next month.

The child and family agency has been hit with a number of scandals, including a Hiqa report that said some children are being left at “potential risk” because of failures at operational level in Tusla to accurately record decisions and actions.

Other issues that have affected the organisation are related to legacy issues from before the organisation was set up, such as the illegal adoptions scandal; and the agency’s involvement in issues related to the Disclosures Tribunal.

The Board of Tusla was informed of the decision today. Deputy Chair of the Board Rory O’Ferrall said they had accepted with regret McBride’s decision and thanked him sincerely for his contribution to the organisation over the past five years.

He added that while operating against “a very challenging backdrop”, McBride and his team had also presided over “a period of considerable reform” in which several important milestones has been reached in the advancement of child protection, welfare and support services for families.

In a statement, McBride acknowledged the work done by the 4,000 staff within Tusla.

“I want to acknowledge the hard working staff of Tusla and their unstinting commitment in the delivery of child and family support services nationally.

“I also want to thank the members of the Tusla Board for their ongoing support of the entire management team throughout some very challenging periods of my tenure, and to acknowledge in particular the Chair of the Board, Norah Gibbons, at this time.”

McBride first joined Tusla as its Chief Operations Officer in October 2013 and was appointed to the role of CEO in February 2016 following the retirement of Gordon Jeyes.

Prior to joining Tusla in October 2013, McBride was the Director of Social Work for Aberdeen City Council where he had responsibility for Older Persons Services, Mental Health and Disability and Children and Family Services.

A formal recruitment process to appoint a new CEO will commence in due course, Tusla said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland is getting two more MEPs because of Brexit and Sinn Féin wants them to go to the North
    23,401  117
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin-headquartered Afilias is shifting its base to the US to take advantage of Trump tax cuts
    24  0
    The42
    1
    		The right call? Here's the disputed penalty that ended Dundalk's unbeaten run
    8,736  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'You're a paycheck away from homelessness yourself' - Here's why people are supporting the woman and children's occupation in Dublin today
    2,487  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    PROPERTY
    Plans unveiled for new â¬18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Woman bullied and accused of doing 'crap job of running' property company awarded €12,500
    Five-star Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort goes on the market for €45m
    HIGH COURT
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 2pm tomorrow
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 2pm tomorrow
    High Court remands man (23) in custody wanted by US authorities on fatal road crash charges
    Mother leaves prison after purging contempt in €1m property repossession case
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    Photos: Inside the new 'state of the art' Kevin Street garda station
    Two gardaí injured in Limerick after horse tramples car

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie