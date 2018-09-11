This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Six arrested after housing activists evicted from Dublin property following court order

Activists have been defying a court order to remain in the building for a number of weeks.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 8:34 PM
Gardaí outside 34 North Fredrick Street this evening
Image: Sean Murray
Image: Sean Murray

SIX PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after housing activists were removed from a vacant house on North Frederick Street in Dublin.

A private company called to the property at 34 North Frederick Street this evening to remove the activists, who have been defying a court order to remain in the building for a number of weeks.

The order was issued on 28 August, when the High Court ordered that all persons occupying the house vacated it by 2pm the following day.

Justice Michael Quinn granted Patricia Ní Greil, the owner of 34 North Frederick Street, Dublin 1, injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing and get out of the four-storey building.

It is understood that the activists left the building peacefully, before the property was boarded up by 8pm.

However, dozens of activists gathered outside the property to protest the move afterwards, before gardaí arrested five men and one woman over public order offences.

There are also reports that at least one person has been taken to hospital.

Around 100 activists subsequently stood outside the building to chant in protest at the eviction, before marching down O’Connell Street towards Store Street Garda station.

The activists have previously said their actions are designed to highlight the ongoing housing crisis.

In a statement following the eviction, a spokesman for the Take Back the City group told TheJournal.ie that activists will be “emboldened” by this evening’s developments.

“This will make no difference to us, there’s plenty more vacant buildings we can occupy around Dublin,” he said.

“The campaign is as strong as it’s ever been, and we’ve been getting messages of support on social media all night.”

The occupation of the building on North Fredrick Street followed the similar occupation of a building on Summerhill Parade.

An associated group of activists also marched to occupy a third building on Belvedere Court in Dublin 1 last Saturday.

With additional reporting by Sean Murray. Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

