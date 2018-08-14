This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 14 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork, Dublin and Galway voted friendliest cities in the world

That’s according to Condé Nast Traveler’s annual reader survey.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 14 Aug 2018, 10:38 AM
1 hour ago 11,588 Views 33 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4179749
Cork City
Image: Shutterstock/Alla Laurent
Cork City
Cork City
Image: Shutterstock/Alla Laurent

CORK HAS BEEN voted the third friendliest city in the world by Condé Nast Traveler’s annual reader survey.

Three Irish cities made it into the top 10 friendliest cities list, with Cork in third place, Galway at number five, and Dublin coming in eighth place.

Every year, Condé Nast Traveler asks its readers to decide on their favourite cities around the world, in its Readers’ Choice Awards Survey.

Condé Nast has advised visitors to Cork to “set aside some time to browse the local art galleries and load up on goodies at the English Market”.

Looking at Galway, the travel magazine advised visitors to “make time to snap some photos of the Spanish Arch and the Claddagh; nights are reserved for sipping Guinness with the friendly crowds”.

And with regards to the capital, editors suggested that visitors to Dublin should “slow down to a stroll through St Stephen’s Green, or linger over a meal at one of the city’s buzzy new restaurants”.

Welcoming the news, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “I am delighted to see three of our cities appear in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler survey of friendly cities around the globe.

It is another well-deserved accolade for Cork, Galway and Dublin. It is the warm welcome and the ‘craic’ here that resonates with our overseas visitors and makes our cities, and the island of Ireland, such a great choice for a short break or holiday.

The top 10 friendliest cities around the world, according to the 2018 Condé Nast survey, are:

  1. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
  2. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
  3. Cork, Ireland
  4. Queenstown, New Zealand
  5. Galway, Ireland
  6. Puebla, Mexico
  7. Adelaide, Australia
  8. Dublin, Ireland
  9. Victoria, BC, Canada
  10. Chiang Mai, Thailand

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin Airport opens €16 million transfer facility for connecting passengers
    28,310  25
    Fora
    1
    		Dunnes Stores is turning a long-vacant, former Blackrock pub into a new store
    109  0
    The42
    1
    		Positive news on O'Donnell but several Munster players remain long-term absentees
    11,197  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Azealia Banks has been waiting at Elon Musk's house 'for days' in the hopes of collaborating with Grimes
    2,835  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    1 in 3 victims of Troubles violence have attempted to take their own lives
    1 in 3 victims of Troubles violence have attempted to take their own lives
    'Full of honesty, candour and wisdom': Tributes after death of Queen's University chancellor Tom Moran
    'I want the organisation to be friendly, respectful': Mary Lou McDonald on the continuing SF bullying claims
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    Gardaí upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
    Man hospitalised following knife attack in Dublin city centre
    DUBLIN
    Family of five rescued after yacht runs aground in Skerries
    Family of five rescued after yacht runs aground in Skerries
    Poll: Do you welcome new hotels being built in Dublin?
    A former landmark pub in Blackrock is set to become a Dunnes Stores

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie