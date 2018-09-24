School evacuated and road closed after sinkhole opens up on GAA pitch in Monaghan

Local News landsinking in Magheracloone gaa groups some pictures coming in to us here at BRTV we under stand nobody was on the grounds at the time more to follow pic.twitter.com/H1CN11TDIQ — Border Region TV (@BorderRegionTV) September 24, 2018 Source: Border Region TV /Twitter

A SCHOOL IN Monaghan was evacuated earlier today, after a sinkhole opened up at a nearby GAA pitch overnight.

Parents of children at Drumgossatt National School were urged to collect their children as soon as possible, after “the collapse of the Gypsum mine” in the area of the local community centre, the school said on Facebook.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Colm Carthy told TheJournal.ie that there had been subsidence at Magheracloone Mitchells GAA pitch and had affected parts of the clubhouse and community centre.

The Carrickmacross/Kingscourt Road (R179) is currently closed due to the incident, with a diversion in place via Shercock.

“It would have happened during the night,” Carthy said. “There’s quite a significant gash in the pitch where it happened.”

Gardaí confirmed that officers were at the scene, and said the school had been evacuated as a precaution.

Monaghan County Council has engineers on site.

No injuries have been reported.