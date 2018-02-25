  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 25 February, 2018
'A tragic loss': Young Gaelic football player dies after suffering serious injury during game

Aodhán O’Connor was injured during an U15 Kerry colleges game last week.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 2:02 PM
43 minutes ago 15,230 Views 7 Comments
A TEENAGE BOY has died of an injury sustained during a Gaelic football match last week.

The young Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne player suffered the serious injury in an accident during an U15 Kerry colleges game.

Today Dingle GAA confirmed 14-year-old Aodhán O’Connor’s death and said it was “truly saddened at the tragic loss” of the young footballer.

aodhanoc Aodhán O'Connor suffered a serious injury last week. Source: Dingle GAA via Facebook

“Aodhán will be deeply missed by his loving mom Áine, dad John, sister Ciara and all his teammates. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aodhán’s family and friends.”

His secondary school this morning also posted an image on its Facebook page of a black ribbon next to its school crest.

Yesterday the Munster Colleges body said today’s senior decider which was due to take place at 1pm in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney has been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Related: Munster senior schools final postponed after young player suffers serious injury>

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

