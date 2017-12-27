Gal Gadot and Kerry Washington to host Golden Globes next month

WONDER WOMAN STAR Gal Gadot and actor Kerry Washington are to host the Golden Globe Awards next month.

The female duo will host the 75th ceremony of the annual television and movie awards at a time when the entertainment industry has been rocked repeatedly with accusations of sexual harassment and abuse.

Following serious allegations against well-known producer Harvey Weinstein, prominent, award-winning actors Kevin Spacey and Dustin Hoffman, US politicians Roy Moore and Al Franken, and comedian Louis CK have also been accused of harassment.

In the wake of these allegations, some A-listers have said they will wear all-black as a silent protest against instances of harassment, bullying, or abuse in the film industry.

Reports from US entertainment sites have indicated that actors including Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, and Emma Stone, as well as Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hiddleston and Armie Hammer will wear all-black at the Golden Globes next month.

Stylist Ilaria Urbinati posted to Instagram to say that her clients Hiddleston and Johnson would be among those taking part in the silent protest.

The Rock commented underneath Urbinanti’s post with the words “yes we will” – in an apparent confirmation that he would be taking part in the protest.