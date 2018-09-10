This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway 2020 boss steps down just a few months after creative director resigned

Hannah Kiely is the latest to step down from a project that has faced criticism.

By Sean Murray Monday 10 Sep 2018, 10:37 PM
1 hour ago 4,220 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4228901
The winning Galway bid celebrating its announcement in 2016
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
The winning Galway bid celebrating its announcement in 2016
The winning Galway bid celebrating its announcement in 2016
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE HEAD OF the company set up to oversee Galway’s European Capital of Culture programme has stepped down, amidst criticisms and other resignations in the project.

Hannah Kiely has resigned from her position as chief executive before Galway 2020 announces the first phase of its €12.7 million cultural programme.

Her resignation follows that of creative director Chris Baldwin in May, who stepped down after less than a year in the job. 

In a statement, Galway 2020 said that he conformation of this funding provides its partners on the programme with “clarity and certainty” which will enable them to begin developing their content to mark its capital of culture status.

“Supporting and promoting the arts and culture community is what Galway 2020 is all about,” it said.

Concerns have been raised about the preparations for Galway 2020 – which will see the west of Ireland city share the status with Rijeka in Croatia.

The arts community sought answers to its concerns last month, with fourteen local organisations seeking clarity on 10 “practically and mutual important issues” such as funding commitments, sponsorship and fundraising support, the Connacht Tribune reported.

Speaking in the Seanad earlier this year, local senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh raised a number of concerns about how the project was being run. 

He said: “One has to be very responsible with the money which is being spent. In my mind, it raises questions as to whether we have the proper governance and oversight in respect of the money which is being spent.

How much will be spent on projects and the arts in the town? What legacy will it leave?
We are told that what is to occur is not a festival, but many involved in the arts in Galway believe it is just a festival for one year and that we will not see a major legacy afterwards. What will be left behind? Many artists are telling me that they have significant problems in finding arts spaces. For example, they cannot find places in which to exhibit in the city, and cannot find places to perform.

Outgoing chief executive Hannah Kiely said she was “very proud of the work undertaken” by she and her team in the past year.

Galway 2020 has made two new additions to its team, with Mark O’Donnell its new chief operations officer and Pearse Doherty its head of production.

Doherty will lead the production of the cultural programme, having already produced large-scale events such as Electric Picnic and the recent Ed Sheeran gigs.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ryanair pilots and cabin crew in Germany to stage strike on Wednesday
    1,656  1
    2
    		Galway 2020 boss steps down just a few months after creative director resigned
    4,120  4
    3
    		'That's me sorted for the Listowel Races': St Vincent de Paul apologises over student's social media boast
    21,840  19
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should Airbnb hosts be blocked from renting out homes they don't live in?
    436  0
    2
    		Johnny Ronan has the all-clear to build one of Dublin city centre's largest housing blocks
    5,441  0
    3
    		Australian firm Ignition Advice is building Ireland as its post-Brexit 'springboard' to Europe
    393  0
    The42
    1
    		Manny Pacquiao 'initiating legal proceedings' against former promoters Top Rank
    714  0
    2
    		Naismith inspires hope for Scotland as Alex McLeish earns second win in charge
    1,895  0
    3
    		Assassin Boxing to join forces with U.S. promoters in significant move for pro boxing in Ireland
    1,361  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Olivia Munn's ostracization by castmates reveals why 'hysterical' women are still afraid to speak out in the age of #MeToo
    2,683  4
    2
    		Kathy Griffin and J.K. Rowling were among those furious at a racist depiction of Serena Williams in a cartoon
    4,008  5
    3
    		Paramore announced that they will no longer be performing 'anti-feminist' tune Misery Business
    2,215  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    Four men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize â¬52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    Drugs in Ireland - what did we take before, what are we taking now?
    CORK
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Dolphin found dead in River Lee hours after being rescued by firefighters
    As it happened: Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie final
    LEO VARADKAR
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    15 months into the job, how has Eoghan Murphy performed as Minister for Housing?
    Will Frances Fitzgerald be made a minister again? She was up front and centre at this year's think-in
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Jimmy Guerin's message to Gemma O'Doherty: 'Allow my sister rest in peace'
    Jimmy Guerin's message to Gemma O'Doherty: 'Allow my sister rest in peace'
    Sean Gallagher joins Michael D Higgins on ballot sheet for presidency
    Number of councils to vote on who they endorse for the presidential election

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie