Equipment stolen from Galway and Mayo Mountain Rescue as cars broken into

CARS OWNED BY both Galway Mountain Rescue and Mayo Mountain Rescue have been broken into and equipment has been stolen.
The cars were broken into in the Doolough area of Louisburgh, Co Mayo between 10.30am and 5pm on Monday.
Galway Mountain Rescue has said that mountain rescue hi-visibility vests and a Motorola digital handset were stolen.
A number of personal belongings were also stolen from the vehicles, according to the team.
An Garda Síochána has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the thefts.
“These are distinctive so if you spot anyone with them please contact Westport gardaí,” Galway Mountain Rescue said.
