Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Equipment stolen from Galway and Mayo Mountain Rescue as cars broken into

The cars were broken into in the Doolough area of Louisburgh.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 8:05 AM
CARS OWNED BY both Galway Mountain Rescue and Mayo Mountain Rescue have been broken into and equipment has been stolen.

The cars were broken into in the Doolough area of Louisburgh, Co Mayo between 10.30am and 5pm on Monday.

29356478_1666143083466647_4012173386372349952_n The damage done to the cars after they were broken into Source: Galway Mountain Rescue

Galway Mountain Rescue has said that mountain rescue hi-visibility vests and a Motorola digital handset were stolen.

A number of personal belongings were also stolen from the vehicles, according to the team.

29386509_1666673723413583_7821059923311067136_n These are the items stolen from the cars Source: Galway Mountain Rescue

An Garda Síochána has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the thefts.

“These are distinctive so if you spot anyone with them please contact Westport gardaí,” Galway Mountain Rescue said.

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

