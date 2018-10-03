After almost two decades, a €600m ring-road for Galway has finally been given the green light

A LONG-AWAITED PROPOSAL to construct a circular bypass around Galway city has been approved by the Government.

Galway County Council is set to submit proposals to An Bord Pleanála for the bypass, after the approval of the €600m Galway City Ring Road was announced yesterday.

It’s hoped the scheme will reduce traffic congestion and improve journey times in and around Galway city, where motorists have experienced long delays for years.

The plan incorporates a new bridge and viaduct over the River Corrib, and two tunnels on the east side of the city.

The proposed route will provide an 18km link between the east and west of the city, closer to the urban area than the original bypass plan.

It has been designed to avoid special conservation areas and environmental concerns that dogged the original plans since they were first proposed in 1999.

The road is also expected to provide direct access to major employment hubs at Parkmore and Ballybrit Business Parks, while planners also hope it will free up road space for public transport and cyclists in the city centre.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross believed the development would make public transport more attractive for daily commuters and make Galway roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

“The people of Galway have long-awaited this decision and will benefit hugely from it,” he said.

The announcement was welcomed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the Galway Chamber and local TDs.

Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis also said that while he expected there to be some opposition to the proposal, the road was an “absolute must” for the city to be able to compete for commercial investment on a national level.

“While I welcome all contributions and suggestions to this plan I think I speak for many people when I say that this project is a necessity for Galway’s development,” he said.

“Our infrastructure needs to be brought into line with other cities such as Limerick and Cork with whom we have not been able to keep pace in recent years.”