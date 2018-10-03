This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After almost two decades, a €600m ring-road for Galway has finally been given the green light

It’s hoped the scheme will reduce traffic congestion and improve public transport near Galway city.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 9:10 AM
1 hour ago 7,031 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4265643
Image: Rollingnews
Image: Rollingnews

A LONG-AWAITED PROPOSAL to construct a circular bypass around Galway city has been approved by the Government.

Galway County Council is set to submit proposals to An Bord Pleanála for the bypass, after the approval of the €600m Galway City Ring Road was announced yesterday.

It’s hoped the scheme will reduce traffic congestion and improve journey times in and around Galway city, where motorists have experienced long delays for years.

The plan incorporates a new bridge and viaduct over the River Corrib, and two tunnels on the east side of the city.

The proposed route will provide an 18km link between the east and west of the city, closer to the urban area than the original bypass plan.

It has been designed to avoid special conservation areas and environmental concerns that dogged the original plans since they were first proposed in 1999.

The road is also expected to provide direct access to major employment hubs at Parkmore and Ballybrit Business Parks, while planners also hope it will free up road space for public transport and cyclists in the city centre.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross believed the development would make public transport more attractive for daily commuters and make Galway roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

“The people of Galway have long-awaited this decision and will benefit hugely from it,” he said.

The announcement was welcomed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the Galway Chamber and local TDs.

Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis also said that while he expected there to be some opposition to the proposal, the road was an “absolute must” for the city to be able to compete for commercial investment on a national level.

“While I welcome all contributions and suggestions to this plan I think I speak for many people when I say that this project is a necessity for Galway’s development,” he said.

“Our infrastructure needs to be brought into line with other cities such as Limerick and Cork with whom we have not been able to keep pace in recent years.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    98,507  125
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A bank employee on €30,000 saving to buy her first home
    53,791  54
    3
    		Irish airspace reopens but knock on delays may carry on into tomorrow
    51,024  36
    Fora
    1
    		A major hospitality firm has been warned over its operation of short-term lets in Dublin
    462  0
    2
    		As Deliveroo's international operation bleeds red ink, its Irish unit has delivered its first profit
    233  0
    3
    		Why e-learning startup Homeschool wants to be the 'Ryanair of grinds'
    190  0
    The42
    1
    		Here's the 5 new rule changes the GAA are proposing to experiment with in Gaelic football
    45,552  73
    2
    		'I'd be prepared to go. That's not a threat, it's just life': Old Trafford, Valencia and Roy Keane's 'perfect day'
    38,442  28
    3
    		As it happened: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League
    34,035  49
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why everyone's talking about Shane Dawson, the YouTuber changing the documentary game
    12,600  0
    2
    		Love Island's Zara story shows how the attitude towards revenge porn victims needs to change
    4,836  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,490  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Disgruntled gardaÃ­ vent anger over new digital clocking-in system at Shankill meeting
    Disgruntled gardaí vent anger over new digital clocking-in system at Shankill meeting
    Arrest over distribution of 'child sex dolls' as gardaí raid 32 premises
    30-year-old man pleads guilty to murdering mother-of-four Samantha Walsh in Waterford city last year
    COURTS
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    Dublin businessman who kicked mother-of-two in the head with steel toe shoe to be sentenced
    Dublin man jailed for receiving Hello Kitty toy containing €200k worth of cannabis
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Government wants to avoid scenario where there would be two time zones on the island of Ireland
    Taoiseach on DUP leader's belief the Good Friday Agreement can be changed: 'It is not up for negotiation'
    GARDAí
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    This woman has been missing from Kildare since Friday
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie