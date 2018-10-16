Dublin gang suspected of campaign of graffiti harassment and threats to garda injured in acid attack

A SERVING DUBLIN garda who was the victim of an acid attack is being subjected to physical and verbal intimidation as well as having his name and address graffitied around Dublin, TheJournal.ie has learned.

In recent weeks, graffiti has been spotted in a number of locations including near Sean McDermott Street, Railway Street and Summerhill in Dublin’s north inner city.

The Railway Street graffiti named the garda and called him “a rat”. Another referenced the town the man lives in and once again used his full name.

A report was made to garda management when the initial graffiti was spotted by a garda on patrol.

The garda member has been removed from his regular duties and has, in recent months, moved station.

In the past two to three weeks, the man has been subjected to a number of verbal threats. One occurred around a fortnight ago when he made his way into the station where he is now based.

Sources have told TheJournal.ie that the garda’s family has also been targeted. The garda’s work in Dublin’s north inner city focussing on drugs gangs has made him a victim of abuse, intimidation and physical violence.

In June of this year, the officer was driving home from work when his car was doused in what medics believe was an acidic solution. Officers believe this was carried out by a Lithuanian drugs gang, connected to the Dublin dealers suspected to be involved in the latest round of intimidation.

His car window was open at the time and he received some first-degree burn injuries as a result. He received treatment in a hospital and was discharged from medics’ care later that day.

It is understood that gardaí had conducted a number of raids on the criminal organisation prior to the officer initially receiving the threatening phone calls. Management believes it is more than likely that this incident was the catalyst for the threatening behaviour.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA), which represents rank-and-file members of An Garda Síochána, is aware of the threat to the officer’s life and has been offering him support. This includes lobbying management for the security upgrades to his home.

Garda management said it can’t comment on an active investigation but said members are provided with support in situations like these.

A spokesman previously said: “In general terms, any incident of this nature is examined and depending on the circumstances Garda members are provided with support, including but not limited to, the appointment of Family Liaison Officers and personal and home security advice as appropriate.”

The GRA has called for minimum sentencing for those who attack members of the force.

