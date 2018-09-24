This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 24 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published

Currently all crime data released by the gardaí is considered to be ‘under reservation’, ie of insufficient quality, by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

By Cianan Brennan Monday 24 Sep 2018, 12:05 AM
59 minutes ago 1,953 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4248583

GARDA CHECKPOINT 758A0802_90530682 Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED drink driving statistics suggesting that 15,000 additional drink driving arrests have been carried out in the past 10 years compared to what was previously thought.

An Garda Síochána released the numbers, split by Garda division, to Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín following his submission of a parliamentary question (PQ) on the subject.

The released numbers suggest that 127,967 drink driving arrests were carried out across all Garda divisions around the country between 2007 and the first four months of 2018.

The data appears to contradict (and outnumber) that published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) by just under 15,000 instances (14,875).

1

Click here to view a larger image

2 Extracts from PQ response to Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín regarding drink driving statistics Source: Department of Justice

Click here to view a larger image

A query to the gardaí as to the reason for the discrepancy had not been fully answered at the time of publication.

A Garda spokesperson referred TheJournal.ie to the statistics published on the force’s own website. However these figures also fail to match either those provided to Tóibín or the CSO both.

Incomplete

In the case of 2016 the figures are incomplete, with no entries for November or December of that year.

The CSO has marked all of its crime statistics, which are delivered to the stats body via a data download from the gardaí’s own PULSE system, as being ‘under reservation’ (ie cannot be relied upon due to problems with ‘data quality’) as of March of this year, when it began to republish the statistics following a number of stoppages.

8 Source: CSO

Those stoppages stemmed from the revelation in June of last year that 89 homicides over 14 years had not been counted in official figures due to a ‘process issue’. However, drink driving statistics were not previously understood to be affected by erroneous data.

Asked by TheJournal.ie what the difference might be between the CSO figures and what was released to Tóibín, a CSO spokesperson said that they ‘could not say’, and that the disparity ‘is a matter for the gardaí’.

Tóibín’s request was originally delivered to the Department of Justice in May of 2017, and requested that the figures to be released be split by age and gender of those arrested.

Breath tests Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The final answer was delivered earlier in September, nearly 16 months after the initial request was lodged.

It did not detail the figures split by age and gender as, in the words of Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan in his reply, the data “is not readily available and… the collation of such data would require the expenditure of a disproportionate amount of Garda time”.

The age and gender of a person arrested is routinely input on PULSE by the officers concerned. Why it is not currently collated in statistical form by An Garda Síochána is unclear, though a CSO spokesperson confirmed that such data is something the body is hoping to incorporate into its future releases.

Age and gender

Without age and gender included, the data released by the gardaí should be routinely comparable with the data held by the CSO – however, this is not the case at present.

The next release of national crime data by the CSO, covering the second quarter of 2018, is expected to happen on Monday 1 October.

GARDA CHECKPOINT 758A0749_90530653 Source: Rollingnews.ie

Drink driving will be made punishable by an automatic loss-of-licence once the current Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2018, approved by the Dáil in July, is signed into law by the President. At present those breath-tested and found to have between 0.5mg and 0.8mg blood alcohol concentration are punished with penalty points, as opposed to a disqualification.

The discrepancies seen in the released figures are split across the six Garda divisions (north, east, west, south, southeast, and Dublin) – with Dublin (3,589), the southeast (2,723), and the south (2,600) accounting for the majority of differences.

The worst year for discrepancies was 2010 with 2,287 additional arrests detailed in the Garda statistics compared to those of the CSO. An additional 1,530 and 1,033 arrests are detailed for 2017 and the first four months of 2018 respectively.

Previous investigations by TheJournal.ie into the issue of road traffic crime statistics revealed that people living close to Dublin are far more likely to have incurred penalty points compared to those living in rural areas, and that convictions for drink driving offences in Ireland have fallen to a massive extent over the past 10 years.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Danniella Westbrook has been diagnosed with womb cancer
    66,813  25
    2
    		The Irish For...What can we learn from the rise and fall of Irish girls' names?
    65,506  52
    3
    		Poll: Should citizens in the North be allowed vote in Irish presidential elections?
    38,361  146
    Fora
    1
    		Aer Lingus is building a multimillion-euro training centre - but some staff's future is unclear
    1,230  0
    2
    		Ireland is falling behind when it comes to offshore wind energy. Here's what needs to change
    116  0
    3
    		How Donegal is using its status as one of the west's least-visited counties as a selling point
    107  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was nothing dramatic, but just a wee moment of realisation: 'I miss this''
    31,576  5
    2
    		‘We were about to hike up a volcano in Chile… I got an email saying Ulster Rugby want you over’
    28,230  7
    3
    		Reigning Munster champs Nemo held to 0-4 as Castlehaven knock them out in Cork quarter-final
    26,457  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Well Do You Know Lesbian Slang?
    7,063  1
    2
    		A handy (and definitive) list of gift ideas if everyone you know is getting engaged
    3,973  2
    3
    		Beauty Q: How often do you go to the hairdressers?
    3,870  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Britain's top forensic pathologist: 'You're exposed to man's inhumanity to man every day'
    Britain's top forensic pathologist: 'You're exposed to man's inhumanity to man every day'
    Dublin woman suspected of large-scale cocaine importation top target for Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau
    Gardaí 'hugely frustrated' at false complaints made to Gsoc 'without fear of prosecution'
    DRUGS
    GardaÃ­ issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    'Life is so much more chaotic': A day on addiction outreach in Limerick city
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Gardaí release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Two men to appear in court over €1.7m cash seizure
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    DUBLIN
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie