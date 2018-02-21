New video emerges online showing 'garda' having sex with woman on motorway

A NEW VIDEO purporting to show a member of An Garda Síochána having sex with a woman in a motorway lay-by has emerged online.

The video, which was posted to a pornographic website around three weeks ago, features a man – who appears to be wearing an official Garda uniform – having sex with a woman at night time. The video is illuminated by the light of a camera phone.

In the video, you can clearly see articulated lorries as well as cars driving by. The eight-minute long clip also features shots of flashing blue lights as well as a clip of a “Garda Amháin” sign which is placed on motorways as a designated spot for officers to set up speed checkpoints.

A similar video, believed to feature the same woman, was uploaded to the internet last year and drew widespread criticism. That video showed a man and a woman having sex on a marked Garda car.

Wearing a Garda hat

Informed sources have told TheJournal.ie that the woman had pre-arranged a meeting with the garda.

At no point in the video do you see the man’s face. However, you do see the woman wearing what appears to be an official Garda hat.

When contacted about this latest video, a spokesman for An Garda Síochána said it could not comment on “third party videos”.

However, members in a number of stations have been warned by their superiors not to engage with the woman.

The garda who featured in the initial video last year was suspended from duty with full pay. He has since returned and is to face internal disciplinary procedures.