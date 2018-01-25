  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

There could be a 'dedicated' Garda unit to tackle 'increasing' insurance fraud claims

A report said that one of the main problems with fraudulent injury claims is that it can be viewed as a “victimless crime”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 1:18 PM
8 hours ago 8,352 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3816143
Image: Shutterstock/zhu difeng
Image: Shutterstock/zhu difeng

A SPECIALISED GARDA unit that examines false personal injury claims are among the measures being suggested to tackle high insurance costs which business owners say are putting them under pressure.

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan flagged the possibility of the unit, which would be funded by insurers, at the Insurance Ireland annual fraud conference in October 2017.

The Department of Finance has published the Cost of Employer and Public Liability Insurance report today, which addresses concerns that the cost of insurance and injury claims have “brought the short-term survival of businesses into question”.

Business owners have expressed “frustration with the inconsistency of personal injury award levels, including the view that insurance companies can settle questionable claims too quickly” and that there’s a “perception that fraud and exaggerated claims have been increasing in recent years” with “no consequence or risk to taking such a claim”.

The report found that after comparing State agency claims with guidelines in the UK, a cap should be placed on certain claims.

The report said that there would be “substantial merit” in examining legislating for a cap to the damages a court may award in personal injury cases. It said that further reports were needed to ascertain at what point the cap could be introduced.

Here’s an example of some of those payouts, compared in the right hand column of UK guidelines on payouts.

Table insurance Source: Department of Finance

Insurance Ireland said that the report “confirms that our award levels are high relative to the UK”.

This is evident with a minor ankle injury in Ireland allowing for an award of up to €54,700 compared to up to €12,554 in the UK.

“The trend is also evident in the Personal Injuries Assessment Board annual reports where there was a 30% increase in the average employers’ liability award from 2011 to 2016 (€27,102 to €35,159) and a 17% increase in the average public liability award from 2011 to 2016 (€22,686 to €26,592).”

The report added that any assessment of a cap “must also consider the rights of injured persons to seek appropriate compensation for those injuries through the justice system”.

Fraud

Among the several recommendations and actions from the report, the Department of Justice and Equality is to consult with An Garda Síochána to produce relevant statistics on complaints and investigations relating to fraudulent personal injuries claims.

It’s estimated that the insurance industry spent between €14 and €17 million in each of the years since 2011 in tackling insurance fraud. The insurance sector also estimated that it costs them in the region of €200 million a year which they claim adds an approximate €50 to each policy.

The report has said that one of the main problems with false injury claims is that it can be viewed as a “victimless crime”.

There are some people who believe that, in the overall scheme of things, the making of a false claim or the exaggeration of a genuine claim can be viewed as harmless or insignificant.
However, this view takes no account of the fact that the cumulative impact of those false or exaggerated claims affects all policyholders through increased premiums.

The report has recommended that insurance companies share information to help combat fraudulent claims.

It also said that plans were underway to set up a “dedicated insurance fraud unit within An Garda Síochána” that would be funded by insurers.

Added to the problem of false injury claims is the relatively low rate of perjury in Ireland.

According to Central Statistics Office data, the average number of recorded perjury offences over the past ten years is 3.3 per year, with none being recorded during 2016.

Figures of rates of perjury for England and Wales appear to be significantly higher, with 83 proceedings brought to court in 2008, and 82 found guilty.

Table Source: Department of Finance

More information

But the report also identified a number of gaps in their information that would better able them to suggest solutions for businesses struggling with high insurance costs.

These included the cost of insurance to businesses, the trends in public or employer liability claims, and the legal costs and damages awarded in relation to courts cases.

Sinn Féin’s business spokesperson Maurice Quinlivan said that businesses were “being bled dry” with “outrageous” increases in insurance premiums and said the working group needed more information.

“I welcome the recommendations of the working group to gather more comprehensive data on insurance premiums and claims from the CSO, Central Bank and Courts Service, to give more of an insight into the opaque practices of insurance companies.”

You can find the report on the Department of Finance’s website here

Read: Here’s why you may not be benefitting from the government’s big plan to bring down your car insurance

Read: Those who bought houses with major defects ‘should get a redress scheme’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
110,942  313
2
Dear Sirs... How can we take you seriously when you sponsor and attend these events?
45,524  115
3
US police release footage of officers shooting man dead after car chase
35,476  51
Fora
1
Tesco has blocked Lidl's multimillion-euro plan to expand one of its Limerick stores
1,855  0
2
Solas ordered to pay €20,000 to a 60-year-old worker asked if he should 'take it easy'
374  0
3
The EU has shot down claims that Nama gives illegal state aid to developers
194  0
The42
1
Ronan O'Gara clarifies remarks about return to Munster
31,610  8
2
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
27,330  34
3
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
20,860  37
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Tommy Tiernan should apologise to Ruby Wax after his interview with her last night
7,337  7
2
Can You Guess the Celebrity's Real Name?
6,434  10
3
This gal's game-changing hack for getting muck off her suede heels is going viral
5,388  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
Psychedelic drugs worth estimated €80,000 seized in Cork
Body of man (50s) recovered after car went into water at Howth harbour
DUBLIN
'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland
'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland
Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months
'It was a brilliant 2017 but it's 2018 now' - Blues Sisters hope to end another drought
COURT
Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara
Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara
Man (40s) in Tipperary court on charges related to hit-and-run death
Grumpy Cat wins €570,000 payout in copyright lawsuit
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie