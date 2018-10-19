Gardaí catch 133 vehicles over the speed limit so far on National Slow Day

GARDAÍ HAVE CAUGHT 133 vehicles driving over the speed limit today as part of National Slow Day.

Since 7am this morning, gardaí have checked the speed of 105,567 vehicles, with the 24-hour operation in force until 7am tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are urging motorists to be aware of road, traffic and weather conditions as part of the initiative aimed at reducing speeds.

Supported by the Road Safety Authority, National Slow Day aims to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding and to act as a deterrent to driving over the speed limit.

Speaking ahead of the campaign, Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy said:

“When someone decides to speed they put members of their community at risk, including children, older people, cyclists and other motorists.

Nobody has the right to do that.

There were 157 road deaths in Ireland in 2017. As of 15 October there were 117 fatalities.

Driver doing 98 in at 50 zone on Old Cratloe Road, Limerick #SlowDownDay #HeedYourSpeed pic.twitter.com/aUlFT1y96d — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 19, 2018

Speeds recorded today as part of the 24-hour initiative include: