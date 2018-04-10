Man arrested near Limerick train station after gardaí find loaded handgun

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man (25) after discovering a gun in the bag he was carrying.

Yesterday evening, officers from Limerick city stopped and searched the man who was in the vicinity of Colbert Station, Limerick. Officers found he was in possession of a loaded gun.

A spokesman said: “The firearm was located in a backpack along with some loose ammunition. The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State. Investigations are ongoing.”