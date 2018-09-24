This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 24 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gemma O'Doherty has been nominated for the presidency by Laois County Council

The candidate needs the backing of four councils to be on the ballot.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 24 Sep 2018, 11:33 AM
24 minutes ago 2,398 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4251324
Gemma O’Doherty giving a speech in July.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Gemma O’Doherty giving a speech in July.
Gemma O’Doherty giving a speech in July.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

LAOIS COUNTY COUNCIL has nominated Gemma O’Doherty for the presidency, becoming the first council to support the journalist’s candidacy.

Laois Today has reported that four councillors voted for her nomination and thirteen abstained while two were absent. 

The outlet reported that Cllrs Caroline Dwane Stanley (SF), Ben Brennan (Ind), Aidan Mullins (SF) and Paschal McEvoy (FF) each voted for O’Doherty.

In a Facebook post last night, O’Doherty had thanked a number of councillors who had promised her support. 

She had appealed to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to “not block my vote this time”.

“I am really grateful to Cllr Ben Brennan for all of the work he has put into this, and to SF’s Aidan Mullins for his backing. I have also been nominated by Independents in Cork County Council,” she said. 

Potential candidates need the support of four councils to be on the ballot for the presidency.

Sligo, Kildare and Cork County Councils are due to meet today, with Donegal and Louth and expected to hold meetings also.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Danniella Westbrook has been diagnosed with womb cancer
    75,220  27
    2
    		It's going to hit 21 degrees this week (no, really)
    49,740  9
    3
    		Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    39,435  44
    Fora
    1
    		How Donegal is using its status as one of the west's least-visited counties as a selling point
    208  0
    2
    		Ireland is falling behind when it comes to offshore wind energy. Here's what needs to change
    196  0
    3
    		'Growth won't happen by itself': Ireland's DataSolutions is bullish on the UK despite Brexit
    96  0
    The42
    1
    		Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback
    38,606  66
    2
    		Reigning Munster champs Nemo held to 0-4 as Castlehaven knock them out in Cork quarter-final
    31,990  42
    3
    		‘I’ve good friends that are in prison and some that are dead. For me football was an escape’
    32,083  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Well Do You Know Lesbian Slang?
    8,668  1
    2
    		Beauty Q: How often do you go to the hairdressers?
    6,369  3
    3
    		6 books to read on your commute this coming October
    4,117  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Bill Cosby back in court to face sentencing for sexual assault
    Bill Cosby back in court to face sentencing for sexual assault
    Britain's top forensic pathologist: 'You're exposed to man's inhumanity to man every day'
    Dublin woman suspected of large-scale cocaine importation top target for Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau
    DRUGS
    GardaÃ­ issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    'Life is so much more chaotic': A day on addiction outreach in Limerick city
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Gardaí release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Two men to appear in court over €1.7m cash seizure
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    DUBLIN
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Annual house price growth in Dublin slows to 2.7% as average three bed semi now costs €443,333
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie