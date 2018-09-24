Gemma O'Doherty has been nominated for the presidency by Laois County Council

LAOIS COUNTY COUNCIL has nominated Gemma O’Doherty for the presidency, becoming the first council to support the journalist’s candidacy.

Laois Today has reported that four councillors voted for her nomination and thirteen abstained while two were absent.

The outlet reported that Cllrs Caroline Dwane Stanley (SF), Ben Brennan (Ind), Aidan Mullins (SF) and Paschal McEvoy (FF) each voted for O’Doherty.

In a Facebook post last night, O’Doherty had thanked a number of councillors who had promised her support.

Delighted to have received my first official nomination for #Aras18 at ⁦@LaoisCouncil⁩ this morning. Thanks to all of the councillors who supported me. Laois has shown itself to be a democratic county. #Gemma4Aras18 pic.twitter.com/gunTEGA1sC — Gemma O'Doherty (@gemmaod1) September 24, 2018 Source: Gemma O'Doherty /Twitter

She had appealed to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to “not block my vote this time”.

“I am really grateful to Cllr Ben Brennan for all of the work he has put into this, and to SF’s Aidan Mullins for his backing. I have also been nominated by Independents in Cork County Council,” she said.

Potential candidates need the support of four councils to be on the ballot for the presidency.

Sligo, Kildare and Cork County Councils are due to meet today, with Donegal and Louth and expected to hold meetings also.