Serious concerns for man last seen in Kilkee this afternoon

GARDAÍ IN CLARE have said they have serious concerns for the welfare of a man last seen in the Kilkee area this afternoon.

Ger Garvey (48) was last seen on the Carrigaholt Road, Kilkee, at around 2pm this afternoon.

He is described as being 5ft 10in with brown/grey hair and of stocky build. When last seen he was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

A garda spokesman said: “Gerard’s family and an Garda Síochána have serious concerns for his welfare. Anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065-9080550, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”