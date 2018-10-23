Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crèche awarded €27,500

A TEENAGE GIRL who was injured at a Giraffe crèche ten years ago has been awarded €27,500 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister Matthew Jolley told the court today Tuesday that 14 year-old Caoilfhionn O’Donnell was only four when she fell from a climbing frame at the Giraffe Crèche at Cherrywood, Loughlinstown, Co Dublin.

Jolley, who appeared with Pauline Melia of O’Brien Dunne Solicitors, said the accident happened on February 6, 2008, when Caoilfhionn was only four.

He told Judge Sinead Ní Chulachain that the girl had fallen and struck her head.

He said Caoilfhionn, who sued through her father Ian O’Donnell, of Portland Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow, was now almost 15 and had suffered an injury to her head that had left a scar that was now quite pale.

“There is a specific lack of information as to how the incident occurred at the time but Caoilfhionn’s case is that there was a lack of supervision in the climbing room,” Jolley said.

Jolley told Judge Ní Chulachain that there was a significant issue on liability and he was recommending acceptance of a €27,500 settlement offer from the crèche owners.

Judge Ní Chulachain said she was taking into consideration that Caoilfhionn was only four at the time and it was obvious she would have become more conscious of her appearance as time passed.

She said that in the circumstances, she believed the figure represented full value of the injury and, due to a difficulty with liability, she would approve the settlement offer.

