  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

13-year-old girl waited 50 minutes for ambulance after neurological attack

A local TD has said that the air ambulance should have responded to the 999 call.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 6:30 AM
10 hours ago 38,350 Views 43 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3862189
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A TEENAGE GIRL living in west Roscommon was left waiting for an ambulance for almost an hour after suffering from a serious neurological attack.

In response to this case, Minister for Health Simon Harris said that he was eager to see if the ambulance helicopter could be used more often to respond to emergency calls in rural parts of the country.

Ambulance delays have been highlighted in some of Ireland most rural areas, as one base might cover a large area. In some rural ambulance bases if one ambulance is out on call when another emergency happens, the person who made the second emergency call would have a longer wait time than normal.

‘Struggling to breathe’

The 13-year-old girl’s father had called 999 and was told an ambulance wouldn’t arrive for another 50 minutes, local Fine Gael TD Eugene Murphy told the Dáil last week.

“Only for the help of a neighbour, a former nurse, her family is convinced that she would have died.”

He said that the family were told that the delay was because the nearest ambulance was coming from Sligo.

“At this stage, the man’s daughter was seriously ill. She was struggling to breathe and he asked for an emergency response.

Without a doubt, an air ambulance should have been called in at that point, but none arrived. What a traumatic and stressful situation for any family.

He said that when the staff arrived, they were ”excellent”, stabilising the girl and her breathing in a short space of time.

Murphy said that after the accident and emergency unit in Roscommon closed, locals were promised an increased ambulance service for the county.

“That has not happened,” he said.

The people of west Roscommon have been left without a service. While I acknowledge that, from time to time, the air ambulance does a good job and gets to places quickly, this was a serious situation and one about which I am sure the Minister would be concerned.

Air ambulance

In response to Murphy’s questions in the Dáil, Health Minister Simon Harris said that an “important and sensitive” issue had been raised.

He said he was interested to hear the possibilities of extending the services of the Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) that operates from Custume Barracks, Athlone.

“I am eager to see whether we can do more in the aeromedical space, since that would enable the EAS in Athlone to do even more in [the Roscommon area].

That service was established to provide a more timely response to persons in rural areas and is available seven days per week in daylight hours.
The service is specifically targeted at the west of Ireland, with the highest demand for services coming from counties Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

He said that following a review of the ambulance service last year, €2.8 million in funding has been allocated to develop the service. It’s hoped that a new clinical hub will “divert some lower acuity patients to alternative care” and “free up some emergency capacity”.

He said that the same capacity review found difficulties in rural areas.

“Outside the greater Dublin area, the population is widely dispersed with a relatively large population living in rural areas.

Due to this population distribution, Ireland has a far higher percentage of activity in rural areas than other ambulance services. This is something with which we must grapple.
When we compare ourselves with other jurisdictions, our population is dispersed in a different way. That is a good and welcome thing, but it means that there are extra challenges in ensuring that we get ambulances to every part of this country as quickly as we would like.

Murphy asked the Minister whether a permanent ambulance team could be placed at Loughglynn, which used to be a former Garda station. The site has been operating as an ambulance base since January 2016.

Harris replied with the following, saying “he took the Deputy’s point”:

“The ambulance service in west Roscommon has been reviewed a number of times in terms of available resources and demand for services. Since 2011, extra staff have been assigned to Roscommon to provide an additional 24-7 emergency ambulance and a 24-7 rapid response vehicle.

“In addition, an intermediate care vehicle has been deployed to Roscommon to undertake inter-hospital and inter-facility transfers.”

Read: ‘I’ve had enough’: A Galway GP has invoiced the ambulance service to highlight delays

Read: Choking toddler brought to Galway hospital by Garda car due to ambulance delay

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'A sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being': British actress Emma Chambers dies aged 53
164,911  41
2
'A tragic loss': Young Gaelic football player dies after suffering serious injury during game
67,195  12
3
Quiz: Which Irish town is this?
45,574  22
Fora
1
Why we shouldn't uproot Dublin Port to make way for housing
268  0
2
Why the Irish family business sector could be 'cleaned out' in a generation
178  0
3
Why councils will soon be fining themselves for owning vacant housing sites
136  0
The42
1
As it happened: Mayo v Dublin, Monaghan v Tyrone - Saturday GAA match tracker
64,239  19
2
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Wexford v Clare, Cork v Waterford - Sunday hurling match tracker
47,819  16
3
Grand Slam hopes alive as Ireland notch bonus-point win against Wales
41,522  97
DailyEdge.ie
1
Pick some chocolate and we'll give you a movie just released on Netflix to watch
12,754  1
2
10 people you are absolutely guaranteed to meet at every Irish wedding
9,445  1
3
Here's why Netflix's Queer Eye is less of a makeover show, and more a lesson in queer culture
5,856  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
BUSINESS
Poolbeg incinerator contract extended
Poolbeg incinerator contract extended
Bord na Móna workers end strike
Galway co-op destroyed in blaze
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
IRELAND
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie