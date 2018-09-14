Glanbia recalls batches of Avonmore soup over concerns they have been contaminated with plastic

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has alerted Irish consumers to a recall of several batches of Avonmore soup over concerns that they may be contaminated with plastic.

The recall was issued by Glanbia, who alerted customers to the potential issue affecting batches of the Avonmore fresh soup range.

The soups are being recalled due to the possible presence of small pieces of blue plastic in them.

Six of the affected batches have a ‘best before’ date of 5 October, 2018, including:

Fresh low fat Mediterranean vegetable (400g)

Fresh button mushroom (400g)

Fresh potato and leek (400g)

Fresh mixed vegetable (400g)

Fresh cream of chicken (400g)

Fresh chicken and vegetable (1kg)

The authority also warned about the possiblity of contamination in six more batches with ‘best before’ dates of 8 October, 2018, including:

Fresh tomato and basil (400g)

Winter vegetable with creme fraiche (400g)

Fresh mixed vegetable (400g)

Fresh cream of chicken (400g)

Fresh chicken and vegetable (400g)

Fresh farmer choice mixed vegetable (700g)

Customers who have bought any of the affected soups are being urged to return them to the store from which they bought them.

The FSAI added that Dunnes Stores and Tesco outlets have also put up in-store notices to inform customers about the recall.