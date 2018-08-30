Pensioners tied up and robbed at knifepoint as gardaí investigate spate of burglaries in north Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a number of armed aggravated burglaries which have occurred in the Glasnevin area of north Dublin in recent days.

There have been three serious incidents between 24 August and 29 August which all happened on Ballygall Road East.

Gardaí said that on 24 August, a man forced his way into a house where he threatened and assaulted a man in his late 60s at knife point before making off with cash.

Five days later two other homes were hit.

Shortly after midnight, the occupants of two houses were threatened at knife point by two male intruders before being tied up. Those in the houses were aged in their 80s and 60s.

The incidents occurred in an estate off Ballygall Road East, Glasnevin.

A garda spokesman said: “All of the crime scenes have been forensically examined and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made to date. Anyone with information is asked to contact Santry Garda Station 01-6664000.”