  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A cancer fundraising appeal by an Irish mother-of-three in Australia is going viral

Michelle Beck is from Sligo but lives in Sydney.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 12 May 2018, 2:36 PM
1 hour ago 5,503 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4008898
Source: Fight For Our Mummy/YouTube

A GO FUND Me page for an Irish woman living in Australia is going viral as she attempts to raise money to battle an aggressive breast cancer.

Michelle Beck is originally from Sligo but moved to Australia seven years ago to marry a Sydney man she met when they both lived in Dublin.

The pair have three children together but on the day of the birth of their third child, a girl called Thea, she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.

In a video accompanying her fundraising appeal, Michelle explains that she discovered the lump while seven months pregnant but that her diagnosis was delayed due to her pregnancy.

Her sister Claire explained to TheJournal.ie that in the almost two years since that diagnoses she has had intensive and tiring treatment.

“She has had two mastectomies each one year apart to remove both breast tissue and nodes, however her chemo treatment is taking its toll and is no longer the best option to prolong her life and help her fight to see her babies grow up and remember her,” Claire says.

“She set up a go fund me page yesterday morning Irish-time and it is performing amazingly with donations flooding in from all corners of the world.”

Since being set up, the Go Fund Me page has raised $102,295 (€64, 604) and Michelle has also featured on Australia’s 9 News.

9 News explains that the aggressiveness of the breast cancer has meant that Michelle has opted for immunotherapy, something not covered under Australia’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

The cost is $6,000 (€3,780) every three weeks for a year.

The fundraising page is written from the point of view of young Thea while the video features Michelle reading a letter to her young girl.

In it she explains that because her girl was born on the same day she was diagnosed, the “whole thing has been mapped by her life”.

“She never knew any different, she knew me as ‘mam-with-no-hair’ to start with,” Michelle said.

Speaking to her almost two-year-old baby, the mother-of-three adds:

“On the day of your birth, a breast biopsy diagnosed me with advanced triple negative breast cancer. I had a huge fight ahead of me Thea, I have a huge fight ahead of me. None of this is your fault my darling, it was just terrible timing.”

You can donate to the fund for Michelle’s care here 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Origin of name 'Supermac's' revealed as Irish fast food brand goes to legal war with McDonald's
92,020  71
2
Gardaí shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
69,647  122
3
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
42,752  14
Fora
1
Here's what employers need to know about firing people on probation
379  0
2
'Worst come to worst, I'd have stood on the street to find work so I could provide for my family'
219  0
3
Nursing homes want foreign work permit rules relaxed to solve their staffing 'crisis'
32  0
The42
1
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
35,190  50
2
Aer Lingus apologise as Leinster fans are affected by capacity issue on Champions Cup final flight
27,766  46
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,516  15
DailyEdge
1
Ireland have come from absolutely nowhere to be third favourite to win the Eurovision
10,841  3
2
Everyone is talking about the glitter leggings Johnny Logan wore on the Late Late
7,939  0
3
Deadmau5 absolutely tore into one of Ticketmaster's companies on Twitter over the issue of touting
6,731  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
HSE
Tony OâBrien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
Tony O’Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
John Connaghan will be the new head of the HSE - but only temporarily
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
GARDAí
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Man charged over €335,000 MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath
Gardaí shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
LEINSTER
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie